Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/7-3/13

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 7:45 AM: vs. Anadolu Basket
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Szombathely
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Soproni KC
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/10 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia
- Saturday 3/13 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szombathely
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 11:00 AM: 35 MIN, 34 PTS, 12-18 FG, 2-2 3PT, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK in a loss vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 3-5 FG, 7 REB in a loss vs. Raptors 905
- Thursday 3/4 at 7:00 PM: 20 MIN, 14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks
- Saturday 3/6 at 3:30 PM: 13 MIN, 11 PTS, 5-9 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
No games this week.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
- Thursday 3/4 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a win vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
No games this week.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 11:00 AM: 7 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Tuesday 3/2 at 3:00 PM: 14 PTS, 5-8 FG, 11 REB, +9 in a win vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 7 REB, +9 in a win vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: 2 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
No games this week.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Soproni KC
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Jaszberenyi
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/13 at 11:00 AM: at KTE-Duna
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 AST in a win vs. Seahorses Mikawa
- Wednesday 3/3 at 4:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4-9 FG in a win at Kawasaki Brave Thunders
- Saturday 3/6 at 4:30 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic
- Saturday 3/6 at 11:30 PM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
No games this week.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 3:30 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a loss vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Tuesday 3/2 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a loss vs. Lakeland Magic
- Friday 3/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats
No games this week.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 3/5 at 11:00 AM: Loss vs. FC Porto
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 PM: at Lusitania
- Saturday 3/13 at 4:30 PM: vs. Benfica
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/2 at 12:30 PM: 4 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Virtus Bologna
- Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: 14 PTS, 5-7 FG, 5 REB, +12 in a win at Borac
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/9 at 1:00 PM: at Buducnost
- Thursday 3/11 at 12:00 PM: at Helios Domzale
- Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 PM: at Igokea
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 AM: 23 PTS, 8-13 FG, 10 REB in a loss at Alvark Tokyo
- Saturday 3/6 at 4:00 AM: 15 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets
- Saturday 3/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Chiba Jets
No games this week.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 5:00 AM: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 6 REB, 8 AST, +32 in a win vs. Tsmoki Minsk
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)
- Wednesday 3/3 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at New Orleans Pelicans
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 3/11 at 8:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday 3/12 at 9:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat
Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win at Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)
- Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 PM: 2 MIN, +10 in a win at Milwaukee Bucks
- Thursday 3/4 at 8:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win at Indiana Pacers
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 3/12 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday 3/13 at 10:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL in a loss vs. Treviglio
- Wednesday 3/3 at 1:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4-8 3PT, 4 AST, +5 in a win vs. Tortona
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 12:00 PM: at Mantova
- Wednesday 3/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Monferrato
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 2:45 PM: 17 PTS, 7 AST in a loss at Brescia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 PM: at Benetton Treviso
- Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 PM: vs. Trieste
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: 21 PTS, 8-12 2PT, 5 REB in a loss at Monaco
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/13 at 2:00 PM: vs. Orleans
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 9:30 AM: 4 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Buyukcekmece
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 7:15 AM: vs. Anadolu Efes
- Saturday 3/13 at 7:15 AM: vs. Pinar Karsiyaka
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 AM: 11 MIN, 8 PTS, 2-3 3PT in a loss vs. Chemidor Qom
No games this week.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 3:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Goyang Orions
- Wednesday 3/3 at 5:00 AM: 3 REB in a loss vs. KCC Egis
- Friday 3/5 at 5:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3-5 FG in a win vs. Incheon ET Land Elephants
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
- Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 8:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win at San Antonio Spurs
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win at Houston Rockets
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 3/11 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
- Saturday 3/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 2:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5-8 FG, 3 REB in a loss at Syntainics MBC
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Bonn
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/13 at 12:00 PM: at Frankfurt
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0