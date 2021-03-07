Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/7-3/13

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 7:45 AM: vs. Anadolu Basket

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Szombathely

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Soproni KC

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/10 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia

Saturday 3/13 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szombathely

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 11:00 AM: 35 MIN, 34 PTS, 12-18 FG, 2-2 3PT, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK in a loss vs. Long Island Nets

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 3-5 FG, 7 REB in a loss vs. Raptors 905

Thursday 3/4 at 7:00 PM: 20 MIN, 14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks

Saturday 3/6 at 3:30 PM: 13 MIN, 11 PTS, 5-9 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

No games this week.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Agua Caliente Clippers

Thursday 3/4 at 3:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a loss vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: DNP (thumb) in a win vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)

No games this week.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 11:00 AM: 7 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Tuesday 3/2 at 3:00 PM: 14 PTS, 5-8 FG, 11 REB, +9 in a win vs. Long Island Nets

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 7 REB, +9 in a win vs. Greensboro Swarm

Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: 2 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Soproni KC

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Jaszberenyi

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/13 at 11:00 AM: at KTE-Duna

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 AST in a win vs. Seahorses Mikawa

Wednesday 3/3 at 4:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4-9 FG in a win at Kawasaki Brave Thunders

Saturday 3/6 at 4:30 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Saturday 3/6 at 11:30 PM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

No games this week.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 3:30 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a loss vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Tuesday 3/2 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a loss vs. Lakeland Magic

Friday 3/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Injury/Illness) in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats

No games this week.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 3/5 at 11:00 AM: Loss vs. FC Porto

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 PM: at Lusitania

Saturday 3/13 at 4:30 PM: vs. Benfica

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/2 at 12:30 PM: 4 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Virtus Bologna

Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: 14 PTS, 5-7 FG, 5 REB, +12 in a win at Borac

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/9 at 1:00 PM: at Buducnost

Thursday 3/11 at 12:00 PM: at Helios Domzale

Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 PM: at Igokea

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 AM: 23 PTS, 8-13 FG, 10 REB in a loss at Alvark Tokyo

Saturday 3/6 at 4:00 AM: 15 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets

Saturday 3/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Chiba Jets

No games this week.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 5:00 AM: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 6 REB, 8 AST, +32 in a win vs. Tsmoki Minsk

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)

Wednesday 3/3 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at New Orleans Pelicans

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 3/11 at 8:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday 3/12 at 9:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat

Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win at Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)

Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 PM: 2 MIN, +10 in a win at Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 3/4 at 8:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win at Indiana Pacers

This Week’s Games:

Friday 3/12 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday 3/13 at 10:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL in a loss vs. Treviglio

Wednesday 3/3 at 1:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4-8 3PT, 4 AST, +5 in a win vs. Tortona

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 12:00 PM: at Mantova

Wednesday 3/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Monferrato

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 2:45 PM: 17 PTS, 7 AST in a loss at Brescia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 PM: at Benetton Treviso

Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 PM: vs. Trieste

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: 21 PTS, 8-12 2PT, 5 REB in a loss at Monaco

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/13 at 2:00 PM: vs. Orleans

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 9:30 AM: 4 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Buyukcekmece

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 7:15 AM: vs. Anadolu Efes

Saturday 3/13 at 7:15 AM: vs. Pinar Karsiyaka

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 AM: 11 MIN, 8 PTS, 2-3 3PT in a loss vs. Chemidor Qom

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 3:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Goyang Orions

Wednesday 3/3 at 5:00 AM: 3 REB in a loss vs. KCC Egis

Friday 3/5 at 5:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3-5 FG in a win vs. Incheon ET Land Elephants

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/7 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights

Saturday 3/13 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 8:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win at San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win at Houston Rockets

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 3/11 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday 3/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 2:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5-8 FG, 3 REB in a loss at Syntainics MBC

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Bonn

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/13 at 12:00 PM: at Frankfurt

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.