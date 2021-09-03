Halftime Leisure
Quiz: Which famous Virgo are you?
Published September 3, 2021
From now until September 22, the *best* star sign is in the spotlight… It’s Virgo season! An earth sign, with the Virgin as its symbol, this section of the Zodiac houses many popular figures. Using entries from the yearbook of Head Virgo Beyoncé, this quiz will guide you to your more famous Virgo counterpart.
Emma Chuck
Emma is a junior in the College studying English and Linguistics. She enjoys the euphoria of a good book and likes to listen to the same four albums over and over again.
