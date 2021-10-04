Quiz: Which downstairs Leo’s station are you?

Back to school means back to Leo’s, and everyone has an opinion about it. Being the sole dining hall on Georgetown’s campus, Leo’s creates bonding opportunities and generates lots of talk on the Hilltop. Personally, I think Leo’s is undeserving of its bad rap. Regardless of personal opinions, Leo’s plays a fundamental role in Georgetown’s culture. Take this back-to-school themed quiz to find out which downstairs Leo’s station you are.