Podcasts

First Time Long Time: Opening Ceremony

By and

February 7, 2022

Roman Peregrino
Once upon a time, Roman was the Voice's EIC as well as news, managing, and sports editor. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.

Lucy Cook
Lucy is a junior majoring in American Studies and minoring in Creative Writing. She can often be found selling cheese, haunting bookstores, and morphing into an eldritch terror. Lucy is the Leisure Editor.

More: ,

Read More

Podcasts

What Is Love #3: Self Care w/ Corina Lobo

By

Podcasts

Fresh Voices: Caroline Healey on Losing Her Mom

By

Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea: Slumber Party

By and

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *