Vincent and Hirai win the fall 2022 GUSA Executive Election

Camber Vincent (SFS ’24) and Alyssa Hirai (SFS ’24) will be the next GUSA Executive president and vice president following an election by the undergraduate student body conducted between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, the GUSA Election Commission announced on Twitter at approximately 10:30 p.m EST on Nov. 12.

1,303 students voted in the election by the time polls closed at 10:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night, per the Election Commission’s results.

The Vincent/Hirai platform emphasized their significant experience in GUSA: Vincent currently serves as the Speaker of the Senate and Hirai has been a senator for a year. They advocated for improving GUSA’s transparency through a revamped communication strategy, highlighting student activists’ work on campus, and reallocating GUSA’s budget to provide more funding for direct impact initiatives.

The duo fell under significant criticism during voting for Hirai’s relationship with several conservative groups on campus, including the Network for Enlightened Women—a conservative organization slated to host a transphobic speaker on Nov. 14. Hirai denied being a board member or member, and the two expressed support for continuing conversations with administrators about gender-inclusive housing and hiring a director for the LGBTQ+ Center. A myriad of other allegations of prejudicial comments by Hirai also sparked equity concerns. Ultimately, the Voice and The Hoya—who both initially endorsed the ticket—rescinded their endorsements due to concerns about its values and priorities.

The election results will be certified at a later GUSA meeting.