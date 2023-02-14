Georgetown’s Josette Andrews makes OAC debut at Wanamaker Mile

Laura Muir, the British record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the 1500m, pulled away with the Wanamaker Mile victory Saturday evening during the Millrose Games in 4:20.15.

Josette Andrews (formerly Norris) followed with a second place finish in a time of 4:20.88 in her season opener. Andrews is a former Georgetown Track and Field athlete and a new member of the On Athletics Club (OAC) in Boulder, Colorado. Andrews’ new club has her training at altitude with some of America’s top talents—including Alicia Monson, who set the American record in the 3000m just an hour before the Wanamaker Mile.

Andrews gave Muir a run for her money during the eight-lap race. After her victory at the Fifth Avenue Mile on Sept. 11 and her 3000m win at the New Balance Grand Prix on Feb. 4, Muir had emerged as the fan favorite for the highly coveted race at The Armory, but Andrews denied Muir a commanding lead.

As she did during the Fifth Avenue Mile, Muir led from the front of the pack nearly immediately, pushing the pace for the first 1200m of the race. With two laps to go, though, Andrews lengthened her stride and stole the lead.

The final 100m proved to be a real showcase of grit and determination, with Muir overcoming Andrews’ lead in a blistering kick to the finish. Muir closed the bell lap in 30.99 seconds.

The two women led the entire field to finish in under 4:30. Lucia Stafford and Helen Schlachtenhaufen both set personal bests, and Sinta Vissa, a teammate of Andrews’ at OAC, set a new Italian record in 4:24.54.

Muir is expected to continue her indoor season with a 1000m world record attempt at Birmingham on Feb. 25. Andrews has not announced her future racing plans, but in her OAC debut, she showcased a new, tactical approach to her racing she hopes to continue for the remainder of the season.

“This is the second year in a row running 4:20 and finishing second [at the Wanamaker Mile],” Andrews said in an Instagram post. “Consistent results are key and I’m excited to build towards more racing.”