Turf & Burn: Episode 3

For episode 3 of Turf and Burn, Caroline and Dylan recap LSU winning women’s March Madness, Caitlin Clark’s record breaking dominance, and Kim Mulkey’s coaching style. They also give their predictions for who will win men’s March Madness in the UConn versus SDSU showdown. Additionally, the two predict the Stanley Cup winner and look into final NHL playoff pushes, as well as breaking down opening day for the MLB and how new rules have affected games. Finally, they discuss controversial LIV Golf and the upcoming Masters golf tournament and the results from the Australia Grand Prix in Formula 1.