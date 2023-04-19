Turf & Burn: Episode 5

Let the playoffs begin! For episode 5 of the Turf & Burn podcast, Caroline and Dylan do a deep dive into their NHL Stanley Cup Playoff predictions for round 1 in both the Eastern and Western conferences and break down their projected Stanley Cup champions’ paths to the coveted trophy. The duo also tune into the NBA playoff picture and discuss potential unexpected Cinderella story runs for underdog teams. Finally, Caroline and Dylan close out the episode with updates on Jalen Hurts becoming the highest paid player in NFL history and the Washington Commanders finally selling the team to a new owner.