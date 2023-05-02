The Voice’s Bunn Award winners 2022-2023

At the 10th anniversary of the Georgetown Journalism Program, the Voice won 13 of the 18 Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence, which honor and award the work of student journalists. A panel of judges, which includes journalism professors and Georgetown alumni now working as journalists, evaluates pieces in six categories: features, news, commentary, review, sports, and photo. An enormous congratulations to the Voice’s winners, whose work is listed below:
News
Third place: Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter by Graham Krewinghaus
Features
First place: #GeorgetownProtectsRacists sit-in demands accountability for hate crime by Franzi Wild
Second place: For the authenticity of Ching Ching Cha to stay after rent hike, it had to leave Georgetown by Joanna Li and Angelena Bougiamas
Third place: GUASFCU intern highlights institutional anti-Blackness, calls for change in open letter by Amanda Yen
Sports
First place: It’s lonely at the bottom: Hoya basketball reaches new lows in 2023 by Lucie Peyrebrune and Jo Stephens
Third place: After a historic 2022 season, Georgetown Baseball is hungry for more by Andrew Arnold
Photography
First place:
Second place:
Review
First place: Prince Harry’s Spare re-rehashes the past by Maanasi Chintamani
Second place: Wistful and witchy, Weyes Blood hypnotizes audiences at 9:30 Club by Christine Ji
Commentary
First place: After Lunar New Year gun violence, I devote myself to grief by Max Zhang
Second place: How embracing sexual fluidity can liberate queer sexuality by Lou Jacquin
Third place: If you want to do right by students, reconsider Teach For America by Sarah Craig