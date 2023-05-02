The Voice’s Bunn Award winners 2022-2023

At the 10th anniversary of the Georgetown Journalism Program, the Voice won 13 of the 18 Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence, which honor and award the work of student journalists. A panel of judges, which includes journalism professors and Georgetown alumni now working as journalists, evaluates pieces in six categories: features, news, commentary, review, sports, and photo. An enormous congratulations to the Voice’s winners, whose work is listed below:

News

Third place: Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter by Graham Krewinghaus

Features

First place: #GeorgetownProtectsRacists sit-in demands accountability for hate crime by Franzi Wild

Second place: For the authenticity of Ching Ching Cha to stay after rent hike, it had to leave Georgetown by Joanna Li and Angelena Bougiamas

Third place: GUASFCU intern highlights institutional anti-Blackness, calls for change in open letter by Amanda Yen

Sports

First place: It’s lonely at the bottom: Hoya basketball reaches new lows in 2023 by Lucie Peyrebrune and Jo Stephens

Third place: After a historic 2022 season, Georgetown Baseball is hungry for more by Andrew Arnold

Photography

First place:

Photo by Zachary Warren

Second place:

Photo by Nora Scully

Review

First place: Prince Harry’s Spare re-rehashes the past by Maanasi Chintamani

Second place: Wistful and witchy, Weyes Blood hypnotizes audiences at 9:30 Club by Christine Ji

Commentary

First place: After Lunar New Year gun violence, I devote myself to grief by Max Zhang

Second place: How embracing sexual fluidity can liberate queer sexuality by Lou Jacquin

Third place: If you want to do right by students, reconsider Teach For America by Sarah Craig