Turf & Burn: Episode 8

For Turf & Burn’s final episode of Season 1, co-hosts Caroline and Dylan recap the Stanley Cup playoffs, including the lack of goaltending across series, coaching firings and possible hirings, and the underdogs of the Panthers, Devils, and Kraken continuing to surprise the league with their performances. The two also discuss the NHL draft lottery and how the #1 overall pick can drastically change a franchise’s fortunes. Then they move onto NBA playoffs, most notably discussing fan behavior getting out of hand in the Phoenix Suns versus Denver Nuggets series where Nikola Jokić gets into an altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Dylan is also now an expert on all things Formula 1, and he gives us a recap of the Miami Grand Prix and Red Bull’s consistently dominant performances. Finally, Caroline and Dylan do rapid fire bold predictions to wrap up the episode and their season of Turf & Burn.