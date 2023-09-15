Turf & Burn: A. Rod

On Turf & Burn’s third episode of Season 2 (yes Caroline it is episode 3 and not 2), Caroline and Dylan talk all things NFL. They start by recapping Week 1 in the NFL, specifically the return of the Caroline and Dylan predictions rivalry, overreactions, and over performers. Next, they analyze the upcoming NFL games and betting odds and discuss what is next for the New York Jets as they grapple with Aaron Rodgers’ achilles tear. How short of a runway does Zach Wilson have and what other options are out there for the QB position? Finally, the two discuss the MLB playoff race picture and the tight gap between playoff and non-playoff teams in the American League.