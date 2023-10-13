Turf & Burn: Ready to Reign

The Astros are headed to the ALCS for the record-breaking seventh year in a row!!! Caroline and Dylan discuss the MLB postseason, including the must-watch matchup of the Braves versus Phillies and the underdog success story of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Next, the two move on to their NFL predictions, including the ups and downs of Caroline’s hot takes week to week, the sizable lead of Dylan’s record, and potential big upsets of the undefeated 49ers and Eagles. They also analyze the trajectory of Mac Jones and his development under Bill Belichick and whether Kirk Cousins should and will replace Zach Wilson as starting QB of the Jets. Finally, they close out with the NHL kicking off their season and the strangeness that is the NHL opening night schedules.