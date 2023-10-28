How They Hustle: Kelsey Ransom and Graceann Bennett of Georgetown Women’s Basketball

This week, Caroline and Dylan are joined by Graceann Bennett and Kelsey Ransom of Georgetown Women’s Basketball! Graceann is a forward hailing from New York while Kelsey is a guard from New Jersey, and the two come on the podcast to discuss their mentalities for the upcoming 2023-2024 basketball season and their respective Division I journeys. Listen to the duo talk competitive Monopoly game nights, favorite arenas to play in, and which of their teammates would win Survivor.

We are heartbroken by the loss of Georgetown Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tasha Butts. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to her friends and family as well as the members of the Georgetown Women’s Basketball team. Hilltop Hustle will be dedicating this episode to Coach Butt’s strength and we will always remain #TashaTough.