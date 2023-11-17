Uncategorized

Turf & Burn: Cutting the Deficit

Published November 17, 2023

Can Caroline catch up to Dylan in the NFL predictions race? Coming off two hot streaks, Caroline hopes to keep the momentum going into Week 11 of the NFL with her predictions. The two discuss Deshaun Watson getting injured again, Dylan’s consistent letdowns by the Green Bay Packers, and CJ Stroud in the potential MVP conversation. Finally, Caroline wants to put a stop to NFL coverage of Taylor Swift and Dylan is convinced the Jets can win the AFC East.

