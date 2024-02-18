Turf & Burn: Is Steve Wilks the Scapegoat?

The NFL season has finally come to a close, with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and the 49ers firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. But the biggest winners of them all must be the co-hosts of Turf & Burn, specifically Dylan who correctly predicted that Dan Marino would star in an M&M’s Superbowl commercial. Dylan and Caroline also give recaps on the NBA and NHL standings, including teams that looked good to start their seasons and are coming back down to Earth. Finally, they discuss Formula 1 updates, including Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025 and rumors of Fernando Alonso perhaps joining Mercedes as his replacement.