Dear Voice readers,

Welcome to the New Student Issue: a collection of articles about the joyful, challenging, complicated transition to life at Georgetown.

Pondering the weight of this transition, we asked ourselves: If you were an incoming first-year with the knowledge you have now, how would you do things differently? What would you have wanted to know? What must new students carry forward with them through their time at Georgetown and in D.C.?

We hope to challenge how Georgetown welcomes new students, and to discuss the transition to college critically—embracing the charm, hardship, and nuance of it all.

I hope you find joy or validation in these pages. From all of us at the Voice, I’d like to welcome you to Georgetown. (And for our returning students, welcome back and good luck <3.)

Ajani

Editor-in-Chief, Fall 2024