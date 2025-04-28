Dear readers…

The Georgetown Journalism Program held its annual awards reception today at 5 p.m. at Copley Formal Lounge, where it presented the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence. These awards honor exemplary student journalism, or “local reporting” as Franziska Wild (SFS ’25) often puts it. Franzi is a longtime senior editor in the Voice and the Journalism Program’s 2025 capstone prize winner.

The Bunn awards are given in six categories: features, news, arts and culture, opinion, photography, and multimedia. They are decided by a panel of judges, including former journalists and journalism program professors.

This year, I’m pleased to share that the Voice won 10 of the 18 awards, including first place in four categories. Congratulations to all our winners from the Voice. Here is a list of all their work:

Arts and Culture

First Place: Bunker? I hardly know her by Karcin Hagi

Third Place: In A Room in the Castle, the women of Hamlet tell their own story by Nola Goodwin and Ninabella Arlis

Photography

Photo by Izzy Wagener

Third Place: Photo by Izzy Wagener, published in Through sorrow and rage, students and faculty hold vigils mourning the 42,000 Palestinians killed by Israel

Multimedia

Design by Paul Kang

Second Place: “Chinatown at Day” by Paul Kang • Cover of the Voice’s February 14, 2025 issue

Design by Paul Kang

Third Place: Paul Kang’s spread for “The door has been opened”: For the first time, half of Georgetown’s chaplaincy directors are women

Opinion

First Place: Speaking up: The classroom culture shock for international students at Georgetown by Cherubel Fisseha

Second Place: Two sisters, two different college experiences, one ward apart by Imani Liburd

Third Place: The dilemma of belonging: My FGLI experience at Georgetown by Ali Chaudhry

Editor’s note: We laid these opinions at the feet of the Georgetown student body.

Features:

First place: Paranoia or protection? Hoya Paranoia, John Thompson, and Black America’s team by Sydney Carroll

News:

First place: Students are losing their money and identities in GroupMe scams by Samantha Monteiro and Karina Han

Honorable mention: Protest coverage, the staff of The Georgetown Voice