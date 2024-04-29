Each spring, the Georgetown Journalism Program celebrates a successful year ofin on-campus student journalism in a ceremony held at Alumni House. The ceremony, attended by current student journalists, and alumni, also included a speech from guest speaker Mary Gordon (CAS ‘83). The event concluded with the presentation of Edward B. Bunn Awards of Journalistic Excellence, which are given to honor exemplary student journalism throughout the academic year. The awards, which are given in six categories: features, news, arts and culture, opinion, photography, and multimedia, are decided by a panel of judges, including Georgetown alumni journalists and current journalism professors.
This year, the Voice won 14 of the 18 of the available awards, as well as one honorable mention. Congratulations to all our winners from the Voice. Here is a list of all their work:
Arts and Culture:
Second place: Signature Theatre’s Penelope is a poignant examination of unraveling by Hailey Wharram
Third place: Let Black horror haunt your screens this Halloween by Mia Boykin
Photography:
Second place:
Photo by Sabrina Shaffer, in Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestine march on Washington
Third place:
Photo by Connor Martin, in Hundreds protest as Jewish Life and Israel Alliance host panel with IDF soldiers
Multimedia:
First place:
“Get Your Kicks”, March 22 cover by Bahar Hassantash
Second place:
Spread for “Each week, a moment of calm and connection in figure drawing sessions” by Tina Solki
Third place:
Spread for “Passing down Pinoy pride on the hardwood” by Paul Kang
Opinion:
First place: At Georgetown, diversity should be more than clickbait by Aminah Malik
Second place: Language lessons from my grandmother by Alison Karki
Features:
First place: “A Boys’ Club”: Female leaders navigate Georgetown’s predominately male-led student organizations by Eddy Binford-Ross
Second place: Amid rise of antisemitism, Jewish students seek community by Sydney Carroll
Third place: A deep dive into the world of The Exorcist at Georgetown 50 years later by Ninabella Arlis
News:
First place: Three Arabic department professors on leave amid student allegations of racism and discrimination by Carolina Bomeny
Second place: Far, far afield: Hockey team finds new home, hours away by Graham Krewinghaus
Honorable mentions:
Opinion: