Each spring, the Georgetown Journalism Program celebrates a successful year ofin on-campus student journalism in a ceremony held at Alumni House. The ceremony, attended by current student journalists, and alumni, also included a speech from guest speaker Mary Gordon (CAS ‘83). The event concluded with the presentation of Edward B. Bunn Awards of Journalistic Excellence, which are given to honor exemplary student journalism throughout the academic year. The awards, which are given in six categories: features, news, arts and culture, opinion, photography, and multimedia, are decided by a panel of judges, including Georgetown alumni journalists and current journalism professors.

This year, the Voice won 14 of the 18 of the available awards, as well as one honorable mention. Congratulations to all our winners from the Voice. Here is a list of all their work:

Arts and Culture:

Second place: Signature Theatre’s Penelope is a poignant examination of unraveling by Hailey Wharram

Third place: Let Black horror haunt your screens this Halloween by Mia Boykin

Photography:

Second place:

Photo by Sabrina Shaffer

Photo by Sabrina Shaffer, in Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestine march on Washington

Third place:

Photo by Connor Martin

Photo by Connor Martin, in Hundreds protest as Jewish Life and Israel Alliance host panel with IDF soldiers

Multimedia:

First place:

“Get Your Kicks”, March 22 cover by Bahar Hassantash

Second place:

Spread for “Each week, a moment of calm and connection in figure drawing sessions” by Tina Solki

Third place:

Spread for “Passing down Pinoy pride on the hardwood” by Paul Kang

Opinion:

First place: At Georgetown, diversity should be more than clickbait by Aminah Malik

Second place: Language lessons from my grandmother by Alison Karki

Features:

First place: “A Boys’ Club”: Female leaders navigate Georgetown’s predominately male-led student organizations by Eddy Binford-Ross

Second place: Amid rise of antisemitism, Jewish students seek community by Sydney Carroll

Third place: A deep dive into the world of The Exorcist at Georgetown 50 years later by Ninabella Arlis

News:

First place: Three Arabic department professors on leave amid student allegations of racism and discrimination by Carolina Bomeny

Second place: Far, far afield: Hockey team finds new home, hours away by Graham Krewinghaus

Honorable mentions:

Opinion:

The death of DCist should scare you by Nora Scully