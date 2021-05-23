The Voice‘s Bunn Award winners 2020-2021

Every year, 18 pieces of student journalism are recognized by the Center for Student Engagement with the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Judges select winners across six categories: features, news, commentary, review, sports, and photo. This year, the Voice received 12 Bunn Awards, including first place in every category. Below are this year’s winners:

Hard News

1st Place: Staff members claim “Redeploy Georgetown” program forces them to become health screeners against their will by Darren Jian

3rd Place: University investigates racist comments by sociology professor by Caroline Hamilton

Features

1st Place: Black survivors coalition pushes the boundaries of student activism by Sarah Watson

2nd Place: When it comes to child care, Georgetown must step up by Amanda Chu

Photo

1st Place:

Photo by Nathan Posner

2nd Place

Photo by Anna Yuan

3rd Place:

Photo by William Hammond

Sports

1st Place: Having the Best Freshmen Isn’t Everything, and That’s Relevant For Georgetown Fans by Will Shanahan

2nd Place: Georgetown Men’s Lacrosse: How Good Can The 2021 Hoyas Be? by Jakob Levin

Commentary

1st Place: ; Infographic Wars: How Instagram aestheticizes injustice by Allie Cho

2nd Place: Why cura personalis won’t solve Georgetown’s mental health crisis by Sarah Craig

Review

1st Place: Signature Theatre’s Simply Sondheim gives us a taste of what we’ve been missing by Orly Salik

Below are the rest of our submissions to the Bunn committee. These represent some of the best pieces we published in the past year, and we are very proud of all of the hard work that went into them.

Hard News

Patrick Healy Fellows resign, citing racism and mistreatment in the fellowship by Sarah Watson

Women of color in GUSA speak out by Ethan Greer

‘How close we got’: The Georgetown RA union that almost was by Annemarie Cuccia

Features

May 6, 1970: The day Georgetown went on strike by Annemarie Cuccia

The next lesson in American history should be how to challenge it, and we should start with the monuments by Annabella Hoge

Georgetown’s fall online, from the other side of the screen by John Woolley

Sports

A Disturbance in the Force by Nathan Chen (4 part series)

A Senior Night To Remember: Pickett and Blair Lead The Way in Upset of Xavier by David McDaniels

The slipper fits: men’s basketball going dancing after thrashing Creighton by Josh Klein

Commentary

On the Pandemic: Instagram Activism Ignores Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 by Sarina Dev

On the Pandemic: This Virus Has No Race by Amanda Chu

One Foot in the Promised Land by Annette Hasnas

Review

Minari studies the American dream through a Korean lens by Danielle Guida

Hayley Williams lays her ghosts to rest in FLOWERS for VASES / descansos by Juliana Vaccaro

Darius Marder makes hearing audiences the minority with Sound of Metal by Abby Webster

Kajillionaire is weird in the best way by Samantha Tritt