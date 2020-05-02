The Voice’s Bunn Award Winners 2019-2020

By:

05/02/2020

Every year, 18 pieces of student journalism are recognized by the Center for Student Engagement with the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Judges selects winners across six categories: features, news, commentary, review, sports, and photo. This year, the Voice received 15 Bunn Awards, including first place in every category. Below are this year’s winners:

Features:

First Place: “Legality Doesn’t Always Equal Morality” by Katherine Randolph

Third Place: Post Punk: The Lumpy Space Collective Brings New Voices to D.C.’s DIY Music Scene by Sienna Brancato

News:

First Place: Georgetown’s Long Path to Divestment by Annemarie Cuccia

Second Place: Black Survivors Coalition Occupies Healy Hall by Sarah Watson

Third Place: GroupMe Message Prompts Campus-Wide Reaction by Rachel Cohen

Commentary:

First Place: Carrying On: After Learning I’m Not the Only One by Sienna Brancato

Review:

First Place: Inane and Insane, Lucy in the Sky Isn’t as Empathetic as it Thinks it is by Abby Webster

Second Place: Joker’s Great Presentation Doesn’t Excuse it’s Abhorrent Message by Stephen Frost

Third Place: Making Art Out of Sweets and Sentiments in Anna Katalkina’s Candy and Mementos by Samantha Tritt

Sports:

First Place: New Kid on the Starting Block: Carbone Heads to Olympic Trial by Inès de Miranda

Second Place: Kovacikova and Kelava Exemplify Women’s Basketball’s Far-And-Wide Recruiting Efforts by Will Shanahan

Third Place: Standing Out: Ewing Hopes to Avoid Fates of Other NBA Greats Turned Coaches by Aaron Wolf

Photography:

First Place: God Knows by Sarema Shorr

Second Place: The Battle for D.C. by Steven Kingkiner

Third Place: Sit-in, Final Day by Sarah Watson

Below are the rest of our submissions to the Bunn committee. These represent some of the best pieces we published in the past year, and we are very proud of all of the hard work that went into them.

Features:

Hustlers on the Hilltop by Brynn Furey

“It’s Heartbreaking”: Newseum To Close Amid Financial Trouble by John Woolley

The GUSA Gender Gap by Annemarie Cuccia

News:

Protesters, Arrested Monday, Return to Georgetown to Invite Students to Impeachment Protest by Jack Townsend

Who Can Afford to be a Washingtonian? by Caroline Hamilton

Commentary:

In Jest, or Depressed? by Paul James

Carrying On: My Summer on a Suicide Forum by Leina Hsu

Carrying On: The Hidden Cost of E-Scooters by Amanda Chu

Carrying On: True Meditation in the Self-help Era by Ryan Mazalatis

Review:

Circles Reveals Infinite And Intimate Sides Of Mac Miller by Emma Chuck

Critical Voices: Anderson .Paak, Ventura byNicole Lai

Sports:

Basketball Players LeBlanc, Alexander, Gardner Named in Civil Suits by Roman Peregrino

Seeking New Leadership, The Hoyas Turn To Veteran Brianna Jones by Brynn Furey

Photography:

#FreeAustinTice by Nathan Posner

Riley Strassner by John Picker