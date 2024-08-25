Student discounts to keep on your radar

Whether you’re a new Hoya or a campus veteran, here’s your ultimate guide for making the most of student life without breaking the bank. Maximize your experience at Georgetown by saving on movie tickets, fitness classes, and transportation in D.C.—all with just your student ID or email.

Exercise

Yates Field House: Did someone say gym era? Group fitness classes are now free for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and those with a community membership. Show up early, check in via Google Form, and get ready to sweat without spending a dime.

SoulCycle: Book “Soul University” priced classes and passes by registering an account with your student email.

Entertainment

AMC Georgetown 14: Movie buffs, rejoice! Join AMC Stubs for free to enjoy cheaper movie tickets on discount Tuesdays and 25% off shows before 4 p.m. Upgrading to be an AMC A-Lister gets you 12 tickets per month at the cost of two normally (P.S., Show your student ID in person for a small discount.)

Folger Theatre: Students receive 10% off the full cost of any ticket for Folger Theatre, Folger Music, and the O.B. Hardison Poetry Series with a valid student ID.

Kennedy Center: Watch your favorite musical, ballet, comedy show, or opera with a MyTix account, which gives access to Student Rush tickets for $10-20 starting two weeks before the desired performance date.

The Escape Game: Ten minutes from the front gates, The Escape Game offers a 20% discount for students with ID. Forge friendships, build alliances, and perhaps even create a few rivalries as you work together to escape.

Dining

Dominos: Use code “STUD2024” online and get 20% off—just remember to show your student ID at pick up.

Grubhub: Students can order ahead at on-campus restaurants and dining halls and get discounts at off-campus restaurants thanks to Georgetown’s partnership with the food delivery app.

Mai Thai: Eat free on your birthday by calling ahead and bringing your ID and someone who will buy an entree. Bonus points if you bring a whole table—they might even sweeten the deal with dessert!

Restaurant Week: D.C.’s Restaurant Week takes place twice a year in the winter and summer. Over 100 restaurants offer multi-course meals for $25-65 per person. It’s the perfect excuse to eat out and eat well without making your pockets hurt.

Sports

D.C. United: Students can fill out an online form to get access to discounted tickets the week of a match.

Georgetown Men’s Basketball: The first home basketball game at Capital One Arena is usually free for students with shuttles provided. You can also buy a season pass with the student attendance discount if you’re up to see Georgetown (probably) lose multiple games in a row.

Georgetown Women’s Basketball: The majority of games are played on-campus at McDonough Arena and are free for students to enter. You might even leave with a free shirt or poster!

Washington Nationals: Take me out to the ballgame! Verify your student status online to get tickets to see the Nationals and the Racing Presidents for 30% off.

Washington Spirit: Entering your student email as a promo code gets you $12 tickets to see soccer matches at Audi Field all season long.

Shopping

Georgetown REUSE: Georgetown REUSE is a great way to shop sustainably and affordably. You can shop for pre-loved clothes and dorm materials online, in-person at Red Square during the weekly GU Farmers Market, or at their occasional pop-ups. At the end of the year, you can also donate your unwanted items to their annual move-out drive.

Student Beans and Unidays: These websites provide exclusive student discounts on a variety of products and services both online and in-person after verifying your student status.

Target: Before your first Rosslyn Target run, access Target Circle bonuses (like 20% off one purchase before 9/28) by verifying your student status on your account.

Transportation

Amtrak Discount: Last-minute trip? Purchase a day in advance and save 15% on tickets via their student page or by entering discount code “V814” on their app.

Capital Bikeshare: Georgetown students can purchase a $25 annual membership by signing up with their student email and using the code “Cabi4Hoyas” on the Capital Bikeshare App, which includes free unlimited rides under 45 minutes, which are easily begun at the Bikeshare station at the front gates.

CONCUR: Georgetown has preferred partners with negotiated rates for flights, train tickets, hotels, and rental vehicles that students can access by booking through CONCUR.

Hoya Transit Program: At the beginning of every semester, each Hoya receives an email inviting them to join the Hoya Transit Program and get a $50 monthly credit through SmarTrip to use on WMATA buses and Metro.

Zipcar: Don’t want to walk all the way to Trader Joe’s? Drive one of the Zipcars located on campus by reserving a vehicle online. Get a $35 yearly membership—less than half of the typical price—with a Georgetown email.

Subscriptions

Georgetown Library: The computers at the campus libraries have a large array of available software. There is also equipment that can be checked out, including cameras, calculators, and video game consoles.

LinkedIn Learning: All Georgetown community members have unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning. From professional skills to fun tutorials, it’s a goldmine of knowledge at no cost.

News: All students, staff, and faculty get free access to The New York Times and the Washington Post by signing up with their Georgetown email. Stay updated, Hoyas—after you finish reading the Voice, of course!