Exploring the NASCAR Experience at Richmond, Virginia

As our Halftime Sports Writers recently explored, Georgetown students have plenty of opportunities to explore the professional sports scene in Washington, D.C. But if you’re willing and able to make a short drive, Richmond, Virginia, offers another unique spectacle. Just over two hours away lies Richmond Raceway, a short asphalt three-quarters-of-a-mile track that hosts various auto racing races throughout the year.

Almost every year since 1953, Richmond Raceway has hosted the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for a weekend of races. In the past, NASCAR mainly appealed to older audiences in Southern states. However, the association has been trending in a different direction recently.

From a new series on Netflix, racing in diverse and younger cities like Los Angeles at the LA Coliseum and the streets of Chicago, NASCAR has begun reaching out to build and diversify its audience. In 2020, Morning Consult found that NASCAR was the ninth fastest-growing brand among Gen Z adults. Even more recently, 36% of Gen Z consider themselves at least a ‘Casual’ NASCAR fan, notably higher than the National Hockey League and only a few percentage points behind College Basketball and Major League Baseball.

Since Richmond’s NASCAR race offers Georgetown students the closest opportunity to experience the adrenaline of professional racing, I made the trek down to Henrico County earlier this month to attend the Cookout 400.

The extensive build-up before a NASCAR race is unlike any other sporting experience, except maybe for the tailgating at Power 5 college football games. The track offers plenty of free parking, so many fans show up early or camp through the weekend to tailgate and make the short walk to the venue. After enjoying the pre-race atmosphere with numerous meet and greets with drivers, sponsorship games, and unique food, thousands of fans enter the track grandstands. The race begins after a rock-themed driver introduction, skydivers with the American flag, and a thunderous flyover. During the opening pace laps, the low rumble of the cars already takes over the track. But after all the anticipation, the race begins as the cars roar to a deafening speed of 120mph. The sound, the smell, and the feeling all combine to leave an immense and overwhelming impression on viewers. The sensory experience at a NASCAR race really can’t be put into words.

The primary series race on Aug. 11 was also exciting, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the event. Driver Denny Hamlin, a Virginian and a team co-owner with basketball legend and longtime NASCAR fan Michael Jordan, started on the pole. Hamlin had a strong day on his home track, leading in the race’s closing laps.

However, with just over 50 laps to go, driver Austin Dillon began to push Hamlin for the lead. It was a surprising storyline, considering Dillon was near the bottom of the standings and hadn’t won a series race since 2022. With just 28 laps to go, Dillon finally made the move and took the lead from Hamlin. As Dillon was poised for the surprising victory, a late caution turned the race on its head. The late incident triggered NASCAR’s ‘overtime,’ resetting the field for a two-lap dash to the finish and setting up an intense, last-minute battle.

On the restart, Dillon lost the lead to Team Penske’s Joey Logano. But Dillon, eager for the upset win, seemingly intentionally spun out both Logano and Hamlin coming to the final turn, to secure a controversial victory. It seems Dillon was trying to model the Talladega Nights’ famous line of “If you’re not first, you’re last” mentality.

The last-minute drama excited the Richmond crowd but wasn’t without consequence. While hard racing is expected in the sport, NASCAR deemed Dillon’s actions to “cross a line” and stripped his automatic qualification for the NASCAR playoffs, typically awarded for winning a race in the regular season. Ultimately, the entire experience at Richmond was exciting and unique.

Beyond the thrill of the races, Richmond, the state capital of Virginia, offers a rich history, an exciting food scene, and a chance to experience a piece of American culture. So find some friends to carpool with, rent a cheap Airbnb, and take in a new city with high-speed thrills. Just be sure to bring earplugs—you’ll need them!