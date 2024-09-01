Georgetown football looking to take next step in 2024

It’s that time of the year, folks. College football season is just getting started, and unless you’re the Florida State Seminoles, you’re probably pretty happy about that. With that being said, let’s take a look at what we can expect from our Georgetown Hoyas football team in 2024.

2023 Season in a Sentence (or Three)

In the 2023 season, Georgetown football finished with a somewhat respectable record of 5-6 (3-3 in Patriot League play). While a losing record means automatic disappointment for most college football teams, last year’s Hoyas gave the program something it’s been missing for quite some time: hope. That 5-6 record included the first Georgetown home win since 2019, their first ranked win ever, and a team that was just generally fun to watch.

Now looking to what lies ahead…

Offensive Preview

At quarterback, the Hoyas will be looking to replace the production of 2023 starter Tyler Knoop. He completed over 63% of his pass attempts and accounted for nearly 2,500 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Fortunately for the Hoyas, the cupboard at the sport’s most important position is not bare. Last season, in limited action, now-junior quarterback Danny Lauter completed 35 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns in his lone start versus Lafayette. Both his total passes completed and yardage marks set single-game records for the Hoyas.

The running back position is where Georgetown really shined last season, and the Hoyas should hit the ground running in 2024. Returning senior Naieem Kearney starred as part of the Blue and Gray’s 2023 two-headed running monster, along with the now departed Joshua Stakely, rushing for 579 yards, including 114 yards on just 13 carries in last season’s massive upset over ranked Fordham. Kearney will be joined in the backfield by sophomore Bryce Cox (seven carries for 30 yards) and other up-and-comers looking to break into the rotation, like fellow sophomore Udechukwu Enyerlbe and a bevy of freshmen.

Wide receiver and tight end are other positions where Georgetown has a bright spot due to our experienced returning talent. The 2024 offense returns its top four leaders in receiving yards from a season ago: juniors Jimmy Kibble and Nicholas Dunneman, senior Brock Biestek, and sophomore Isaiah Grimes. Kibble, who was Second-Team All-Patriot League a season ago, may be this offense’s biggest threat. With his staggering career average of over 23 yards per reception, Kibble is a weapon anytime he touches the ball.

The offensive line is where things get interesting for the Hoyas. A season ago, the offensive line allowed only 16 sacks on the year and anchored an explosive Hoya attack that saw four players record top-10 seasons by a Georgetown offensive player in some statistic or another. The Hoyas return 10 linemen who saw action in at least one game, which should make for a deep and experienced group with good competition for snaps across the whole line.

Defensive Preview

The Hoyas will be in search of much better production along the defensive line. Last season the Hoyas only mustered 15 total sacks, just 5.5 (!) of which coming from defensive linemen. For winning games, that just won’t do. Unfortunately, Georgetown’s top player in 2023, Ibri Harrell, who accumulated 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, will not be returning this fall. If the Hoyas want to control the line of scrimmage defensively this fall, defensive line coaches Sammie Jenkins and Kevin Snyder are going to need multiple players to really step up here.

While Georgetown’s defense struggled to stop opposing offenses a season ago, the Hoya linebacker group showed flashes of hope for 2024. First off, returning graduate linebacker and team captain David Ealey III is massive for Georgetown. In 2023, Ealey III stuffed the stat sheet for the Hoyas, finishing the year leading the team in total tackles (68), tied for the lead with Harrell in tackles-for-loss (7.5), and tied for the lead in interceptions (two). It’s not just Ealey III though; the Hoyas also bring back sophomore GianCarlo Rufo after a strong freshman campaign.

For the secondary, the Hoyas need to maintain their 2023 production. After accounting for eight of the team’s 10 interceptions and allowing only 171 yards per game and 13 touchdowns through the air, this unit proved it has the ability to make opposing offenses one-dimensional. Plus, Georgetown returns its standout secondary talent. As long as they don’t backslide, this unit has the chance to be a bright spot for the Hoyas once again.

Often overlooked, special teams’ importance is still high. The analysis here is simple: as a junior in 2023, punter and kicker Patrick Ryan connected on 7-8 field goals, and the Hoyas will look for similar or better production this season. However, the Hoyas were four yards per punt worse than their competition. In the grand scheme of the field position battle, that matters.

Expectations

Coming into this season, the expectations for Georgetown football are higher than recent years, and that should get you excited. With all the returning talent, particularly at the offensive skill positions, they were ranked fifth (out of seven) in the Patriot League preseason poll. The Hoyas may not have been one of the three teams in the league that garnered a first place vote, but the fact that they are even expected to be about average within the league is a positive sign. While the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs still feel out of reach, if Georgetown can get solid play out of its quarterbacks, they have the surrounding talent to make some noise in conference play. If nothing else, for the second year in a row, Georgetown football is worth a few hours of your Saturday.