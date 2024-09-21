Podcasts
Post Pitch: Georgetown’s Women Chaplaincy Directors
Welcome to the fourth season of Post Pitch!
This week, The Voice’s podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Sydney Carroll, about her piece on Georgetown’s new women chaplaincy directors. Tune in to hear Romy and Sydney discuss interfaith practices and the importance of women in Georgetown’s faith circles.
Please enjoy!
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Sydney Carroll
Sydney is a sophomore in the college and a news assistant editor. Likes sushi, Taylor Swift, her 3 dogs, cat, and guinea pig, public transportation, and Tennessee sunsets. Dislikes math, whichever team is playing the Buffalo Bills this week, the patriarchy, and mustard.
