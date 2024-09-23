17 of Georgetown’s best and brightest competed the night of Sept. 21 in Gaston Hall for a highly coveted title (and a pretty crown): Mr. Georgetown. Hosted by the Georgetown Program Board since 2005, the pageant includes male-identifying seniors, who represent their clubs, performing in group dances, a question and answer section, individual talent performances, and more.
Enjoy photos of the misters as they engaged in an epic battle of the wills to determine who would come out on top. Photos by Sydney Carroll.
The contestants dance to Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero” while Mr. Innovo Consulting, Ulises Olea Tapia (SFS ’25), is triumphantly carried across the stage.
Mr. Hoya Blue, Elliot Landolt (MSB ’25), could either be talking about global diplomacy or watching the Georgetown Men’s Basketball team beat Syracuse… you decide which.
Mr. AASA, Aidan Ng (SFS ’25), celebrates moving on to the final round—or perhaps the cashier at Epi’s finally called his number.
Mr. Mask and Bauble, Noah Vinogradov, (SFS ’25) rocks the crowd while imitating little-known artist Freddie Mercury.
Straight girls far and wide ooh’d and aah’d as Mr. Lecture Fund, Liam McGraw (CAS ’25), whipped out a flannel shirt and played Hozier on guitar, a combination known to be their kryptonite.
In a moment perhaps more iconic than the meat dress, Tapia performs an incredible rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Telephone.”
Mr. The Hoya, Clayton Kincade (SFS ’25), performs a poem with Taylor Swift-esque wordplay.
“My name is Mr. GUGS, Max Russo (SFS ’25), and you killed my burger… prepare to die!”
Mr. D.C. Reads, Joe Vitali (CAS ’25), is channeling the very end of The Eras Tour performance of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” If you don’t get it, don’t worry—he does.
Mr. Caribbean Culture Circle, Ajani Jones (CAS ’25), stuns while shaking ass and taking names at Mr. Georgetown. Editor’s Note: Ajani Jones is the editor-in-chief of the Voice.
In a shocking twist, Mr. Blue and Gray, Josh Ford’s (SFS ’25), talent was being an incredible singer and NOT walking backwards.
Ruh roh Shaggy… Andreas Moeller (MSB ’25) sprints across the stage as Mr. Ultimate Frisbee.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane—no, it’s just Mr. Rock Climbing, Jordan Schuman (SFS ’25), airborne in Healy Hall.
Someone who may be John DiPierri (SFS ’25) triumphantly poses with the Philonomosian Staff…. The Voice cannot report who appears in the photo with certainty since he is wearing a masquerade mask.
With one of the five instruments he’d play that night, Mr. Pep Band, Nick Vianna (CAS ’25), dances and drums at the same time.
Mr. Hilltop Consultants, Thomas Fogarty (SFS ’25), asks the crowd for a reaction after revealing a fully new outfit underneath his suit. Editor’s Note: React they did.
Mr. Escape, Koby Twist (CAS ’25), enters the stage brandishing the greatest weapon known to any Escape Leader: a frisbee.
Mr. The Voice, Cole Kindiger (CAS ’25), shows intense yearning while performing in the show’s opening number.
Did you just hear the cannons go off? The contestants wait in line for the reaping—excuse me, the first elimination.
Vitali celebrates with the other contestants.
At the end of the night, Vitali was crowned Mr. Georgetown as Mr. D.C. reads.
Sydney Carroll
Sydney is a sophomore in the college and a news assistant editor.