17 of Georgetown’s best and brightest competed the night of Sept. 21 in Gaston Hall for a highly coveted title (and a pretty crown): Mr. Georgetown. Hosted by the Georgetown Program Board since 2005, the pageant includes male-identifying seniors, who represent their clubs, performing in group dances, a question and answer section, individual talent performances, and more.

Enjoy photos of the misters as they engaged in an epic battle of the wills to determine who would come out on top. Photos by Sydney Carroll.