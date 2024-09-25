On Sept. 10, Georgetown students joined together to watch this year’s presidential debate, featuring Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This political season was one of national shock and firsts, among them Joe Biden’s surprising decision to drop out of the race following the first 2024 debate and his success in the primaries. From events hosted by GU Politics and College Democrats, to residents of Nevils’ Nordhoff Hall and Kennedy Hall Floor 5, these photos capture student reactions throughout a whole new debate.
Photo by Izzy Wagener A group of friends host a watch party in a Nevils apartment.Photo by Izzy Wagener
Photo by Izzy Wagener A stack of books is used to prop up a projector.Photo by Izzy Wagener
Photo by Ryan Goodwin Students gather in the Kennedy 5 common room to watch the debate.Photo by Ryan Goodwin
Photo by Sophia Frank GU Politics hosts a watch party in the Healey Family Student Center.Photo by Sophia Frank
Photo by Sophia Frank Students react to Trump’s comment that he would send Harris a MAGA hat.Photo by Sophia Frank
Photo by Paige Benish The Georgetown University College Democrats gather to watch the debate in the Reiss Science Building.Photo by Paige Benish
Photo by Paige Benish A debate bingo card features topics such as crowd sizes, Tim Walz, and law and order.Photo by Paige Benish
Photo by Paige Benish Students pose for a photo wearing t-shirts supporting Harris.Photo by Paige Benish
Photo by Paige Benish A Reiss Science Building classroom is converted into a theater for the debate.Photo by Paige Benish
