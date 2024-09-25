On Sept. 10, Georgetown students joined together to watch this year’s presidential debate, featuring Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This political season was one of national shock and firsts, among them Joe Biden’s surprising decision to drop out of the race following the first 2024 debate and his success in the primaries. From events hosted by GU Politics and College Democrats, to residents of Nevils’ Nordhoff Hall and Kennedy Hall Floor 5, these photos capture student reactions throughout a whole new debate.