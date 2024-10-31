The highs and lows of group Halloween costumes 2024

Today’s the day! After an arduous journey through the dread-filled fever dream that has been 2024, we finally made it to one of the most anticipated holidays of the calendar year—Halloween! ’Tis the season to get spooky (and creative!) with your costumes, and what better way to do that than with a group of your closest friends (or bitterest rivals?).

Without further ado, let’s discuss group Halloween costumes (in no particular order).

1. A Playboy and his bunnies

Please be serious.

2. The Powerpuff Girls

There is a surprisingly large pool of red/pink-blue-green trio costumes (think Heathers, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Pokémon starter trios and so on), but this one definitely has the most room for individuality. Although the girls have iconic, recognizable costumes of their own, their longevity allows for some pretty loose interpretations; use this as an opportunity to dress to the personality of each Powerpuff girl!

3. The Scooby gang

A tried-and-true costume for big groups every Halloween season. While there’s nothing necessarily new about this one, it’s reliable and fairly easy (bonus points if you have a dog with you!). The mystery gang is also very on-brand for spooky season with their own set of weekly witches and ghouls to pull from for some added pizzazz to your group’s costume. If you’re up to it, consider encouraging your crew’s mutually agreed least favourite member to dress-up as the titular monster from Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire (2003).

4. Reindeers sans Claus

This one is a bit…puzzling. Mixed-matched holidays aside, I think this option tends to be a holly jolly take on the Playboy bunny costume. It does get extra points for feeling a bit less centered around the #boy of the group, but without Santa present, it just feels like another sexy cat/rabbit/other animal costume with a brand new set of dollar-store ears.

5. Greek gods/goddesses

Another somewhat basic one, which is sad because there is so much room for creativity here. People tend to lean towards a pretty basic group toga moment, and while that’s fine, I recommend pushing the envelope. If you’re going to be the Muses, be the Muses. Lean into the drama and artistry of it all. If you’re going to be the Olympians, be the Olympians. So much grandeur and built-in theming is (typically) left untapped by the average group’s take on these Greek legends.

6. [Insert childhood obsession here]

There are too many TV shows, games, and other childhood hyperfixations that could apply here, and let’s be real, they’re often the best costumes. Not necessarily in terms of quality, per se, but because they carry so much love and joy; you can’t help but cheer on the Care Bears or Winx Clubbers walking around campus.

7. Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, and more Barbie (I guess Ken is also there too)

Honestly, there are so many worlds where this one could be basic…but living in Barbie world, we need to remember that she can be anything and do everything. Are you Genevieve and her sisters from Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)? The trio from Barbie Spy Squad (2016)? Perhaps a newer Barbie from the 2023 film adaption? Whatever you choose, I guarantee it’ll warm both your heart and others’.

8. Ghosts or other spooky staples

While a posse of wandering Casper-esque sheet ghosts isn’t the most inspired group costume you can throw together on Halloween night, there is just something so endearing about being intentionally low effort for this holiday. You’re just here for a good time and you want everybody to know it! That 5-minute DIY skeleton face paint surely won’t win any contests, but it doesn’t need to and I think that’s what makes it the most special. Now, if you want to be a try-hard about it and put together something that, while basic in concept, is still spectacularly spooky, feel free! But otherwise, grab a group of your closest friends, throw those sheets over your heads and make the most of the night while it’s still young!

9. Iconic Georgetown alumni

More than anything else, these will always feel a bit on the nose. But despite it being a bit freaky to see a gaggle of famous Hoyas walking, I’ll give it a pass since really, what better place than right here at Georgetown!

10. Give into the musicality of it all

To do it right, this one might take a bit of creative thinking. But with such a large catalog of musicians, with even larger discographies, the sky really is the limit on this one.

In all seriousness, whether or not your costume has already been done (and I promise it has, there is no costume niche enough, my dear), the true spirit of Halloween is having fun! Regardless of what any pumpkin-patch Grinch has to say, this is a time for you to bond with your friends over your shared passion for debauchery and themed events. Don’t let anyone ruin that for you!