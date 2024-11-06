Women’s basketball wins big in season opener

Georgetown women’s basketball (1-0, BIG EAST) opened the 2024-25 season with a 88-31 win over Virginia University-Lynchburg (0-1, NCCAA) on Nov. 6 at McDonough Arena. The Hoyas significantly outmatched the Dragons, who did not have a women’s basketball program last year.

Georgetown started graduate guard Kelsey Ransom, freshman guard Khadee Hession, graduate guard Siobhan Ryan, graduate forward Chetanna Nweke, and senior forward Kaliyah Myricks. Unfortunately, the game did not start as well as the Hoya faithful hoped. On the first play of the game, Nweke went down with an apparent knee injury and did not return for the rest of the game. Her status is currently unknown.

Despite the unfortunate injury, Georgetown started the game strong. Ransom, Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, scored Georgetown’s first points with a quick drive and layup. The Hoyas kept the offensive pressure up all quarter, but perhaps the most striking feature of the first quarter was Georgetown’s stifling defense. Virginia-University Lynchburg only scored one field goal all quarter on 14 attempts, and the Hoyas led 22-4 at the end of the first.

The second quarter was more of the same, although the Dragons were able to find a bit more success on offense. Georgetown’s defensive effort remained strong, but more of the Dragons’ shots fell in the second. The Hoyas took a 41-15 lead into halftime, with a dominant first half performance on both sides of the ball.

The second half spelled more of the same, and the Hoyas maintained their unwavering defensive effort. They did show signs of offseason rust, though, with a few defensive breakdowns that led to open shots for the Dragons. Offensively, Georgetown moved the ball well and knocked down open shots. They finished the game with a 88-31 win, outpacing last year’s season high 82-point victory over Northwestern.

Ransom sat on the bench for extended periods of the second half, but the Hoyas were still able to score effectively without their most prolific scorer on the court. Junior guard Victoria Rivera embraced her role as a knockdown shooter for the Hoyas, finishing with a career-high 19 points. Hession had a strong game on the offensive end, too, creating good scoring looks for herself and her teammates. She recorded 11 points and 9 assists in her first game as a Hoya.

Georgetown women’s basketball travels to Madison, Wisc. on Sunday Nov. 10 to face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, Big Ten) at 5:00 p.m. EST. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.