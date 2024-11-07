Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) will be the next GUSA Executive president and vice president, the GUSA Election Commission announced on Twitter at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Henshaw and Wagner’s campaign is built on the ticket’s experience with on-campus organizing. They are known as the co-founders of Hoyas Against Legacy, a student group advocating to end legacy admissions at Georgetown. They have both worked to advance various causes on campus, including campaigning for last year’s Gender-Inclusive Housing referendum.

Both Henshaw and Wagner are in GUSA and intend to use their experience to tackle issues like increasing financial accessibility at Georgetown and bringing swings to campus. Supporting marginalized students through increasing funding for the Black Survivors Coalition, expanding Gender Inclusive Housing, and establishing a LGBTQ+ Living Learning Community, and a host of other initiatives remains their top priority.

Building on their organizing experience, they also plan to tackle legacy admissions and divestment from corporations with ties to the Israeli military—two things they see as keeping in line with the Jesuit principles Georgetown is founded on.

The election commission also announced the result of the Class of 2028 senate elections: Cameran Lane (CAS ’28), Nikki Jiang (SOH ’28), Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28), Tyler Chase (SFS ’28), Paul Nassar (SFS ’28), Mikey Williams (SFS ’28), and Amelia Snyder (SOH ’28).

And the at-large senate elections: Nico Santiago (CAS ’27), Olivia Mason (CAS ’26), Saahil Rao (SFS ’27), and Youngsung Sim (SFS ’27).

All election results will be certified at a later GUSA senate meeting.