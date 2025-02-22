GUSA News Brief 2/21: A GUSA town hall!

Welcome to yet another GUSA News Brief! Today’s brief covers GUSA’s Feb. 21 town hall, where GUSA and university leadership offered updates on several university projects and attendees had a chance to earn What’s a Hoya housing points. Guests included representatives from Residential Living and the Center for Student Engagement, and attendees were able to ask questions directly to GUSA leadership.

GUSA Executive update: Extension cords, hammocks, and printing!

President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) provided an update on what he and Vice President Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) have been working on as the GUSA Executive team. Henshaw explained GUSA’s role in working with the Student Advocacy Office (SAO) and Federal Relations—Georgetown’s primary liaison to the federal government for policies related to higher education. The Executive also regularly meets with university administration, including the Office of Student Affairs, Provost, Board of Directors, Main Campus Executive Faculty, and Facilities.

Henshaw also announced that the GUSA Executive team has been able to put aside funds to secure campus updates including ramps for affinity houses, extension cords for Lau, new furniture in the HFSC and Lau, swings, hammocks, outdoor furniture, and games on the lawn. Henshaw and Wagner are also working on proposing a longer winter break for next year, establishing student mental health days, and contributing to the Presidential Search Committee.

Henshaw emphasized that he wants to connect students with administration to advocate for change on campus. He encouraged students to complete the Campus Climate Survey so administration can understand the changes that students want to see. Five years ago, the last survey’s results spurred changes including increased financial aid, staffing At the LGBTQ+ Resource Center, and opening the Disability Cultural Center. Additionally, Henshaw reminded attendees that students interested in a queer Living Learning Community and longer hours for academic buildings should fill out the respective feedback forms.

The presentation ended with Henshaw answering student questions. Students raised concerns about the free printing which can be procured by emailing the Provost’s office. Students said that the free printing has been harder to get than advertised. In response, Henshaw promised to work with the Provost to reform or change the policy.

When asked about how long current construction that has overtaken the front lawn will take, Henshaw emphasized that he was trusting the university’s word on the timeline to finish construction in Spring 2027, but acknowledged the lack of say GUSA has in the issue.

Finally, Henshaw explained the steps GUSA is taking to make administrators more accessible to the general student body. They are hoping to spread the model of GUSA’s Dining Committee, which is composed of both GUSA and non-GUSA members and speaks directly with administration, to other concerns, including campus spaces and transportation, as an organized medium for important conversations.

Dining Committee updates: More lunch and student forums

Meriam Ahmad (SFS ’26) presented the work of GUSA’s Dining Committee. Through the committee, both GUSA and non-GUSA members meet monthly with Hoya Hospitality to provide feedback and solutions for on-campus dining.

In the past, the committee has improved dining options and hours, including extending lunch times at Leo’s, making fresh sliced fruit available all-day at Leos, creating the Epi’s late night buffet, and creating guides to using Grubhub on campus.

Ahmad emphasized that on-campus dining relies on student feedback for change. Students interested in contributing can attend the next Dining Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. in the Leavey Program Room and can also submit feedback directly to Hoya Hospitality.

Editor’s Note: Meriam Ahmad is a former staff contributor to the Voice

Diversity Fund Committee updates: Still accepting applications!

Next, Nikki Jiang (SOH ’28) and Tina Solki (SFS ’26) presented on behalf of the Diversity Fund Committee. The Diversity Fund Committee funds and supports cultural events on campus, including an Asian American Students Association First-Year Representative mixer, Holi and Spring Fest, the Abissa Fashion Show, the musical “Off the Record” that was produced by (no) pressure creatives, and the upcoming Georgetown Radio concert.

Jiang and Solki shared that the committee started the semester with a budget of $30,000, and has $20,000 left to promote events on campus. The pair encouraged student clubs to apply for funding.

Note: Tina Solki is a contributing editor at the Voice

Arts Week: Announcement!

GUSA is excited to host the first Arts Week since 2019 this spring, from April 6 to 13. The week will include lots of free programming, including a poster sale with student art, and will have opportunities for students to get involved with the setup crew, marketing, and performance and arts contributions.

Updates from Residential Living: Housing selection, (not) Henle, and move out!

Residential Living Executive Director Bill Huff outlined Residential Living’s calendar, explaining that they are currently in the process of pre-selection for next year’s housing, which includes students receiving accommodations for disability and other reasons. Huff explained that the uptick in housing accommodation requests—from 230 accommodations in 2019 to over 700 this year—is responsible for the current four-week processing time for accommodation placements.

Huff said that students who are not seeking accommodations should prepare for housing selection in the coming weeks.

Huff also provided updates on the new residential building built in place of Henle Hall, which will be called the New Residential Complex (NRC). Construction is currently ahead of schedule and should be completed by July, in time for move-in this August. The new building will have 732 apartment bed spaces—432 more than were previously in Henle Hall. Each apartment space will have an in-unit washer and dryer and access to a wellness-centered community space for residents. Huff emphasized that the NRC’s improvements are a reflection of feedback from students who called for more “attractive” upperclassman housing and better laundry systems.

In preparation for housing selection, Huff noted that the NRC will likely be many upperclassmen’s first choice for housing next year, instead of townhouses and Village A rooftop apartments, which would change typical housing patterns.

Finally, Huff announced that the move-out deadline is Sunday, May 11 at 10 a.m. for non-graduating students and Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m. for graduating seniors.

Updates from the Center for Student Engagement (CSE): New Student Orientation (NSO) and club competition

CSE Director Patrick Ledesma provided a brief introduction to the Center, including an overview of the organization’s “core programming,” which includes Outdoor Education, NSO, and Georgetown Weeks of Welcome. Ledesma also encouraged students to apply to be NSO advisors, who will now receive stipends for their work at orientation this August.

Ledesma emphasized that the CSE does not support the hyper-competitive nature of Georgetown’s clubs, explaining their interest in open-access clubs. Further, Ledesma explained that the CSE is only responsible for student organizations registered with the Student Activities Commission (SAC), which does not include The Corp or Georgetown University Alumni and Student Federal Credit Union.

Ledesma encouraged students looking for guidance and support to visit the CSE office in Leavey 316, recognizing the challenges students may face when transitioning to life at Georgetown.