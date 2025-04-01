- Umbrella
- To shield a table when you’re painting
- To wipe your ass
- Kindling for a fire
- To place under a rickety leg to fix an uneven table
- Picnic blanket at the farmers market
- Paper mache material
- An interesting place mat for your Vil A dinner parties
- Letters to cut out for a ransom note
- Raw material for the trashion show
- To cover up things in your trash from your late-night sneaky link that you don’t want your roommate to see
- To hold up when you’re avoiding your many opps on campus
- Scrap paper to write directions to the Voice office
- Gift wrap for your friend’s birthday because you’re broke
- Packing material for your mugs when you move out imminently soon
- To dry your shoes after a filthy run in the rain
- Lampshades for your boyfriend’s VCW to make his godforsaken fluorescent light tolerable
- To dry your suit
- A soft place to spill your coffee on in Uncommon Grounds
- Place for your three-legged dog to pee
- To cover your stuff when your friend’s yacking at 10:30 a.m. on Georgetown Day
- To make it look like you recycle to your crush
- To cover up your victims in the woods behind the observatory
- To raise the laptop so the angle is better on your Zoom interviews so your future employer isn’t staring up your nose
- Stuffing for a crochet rat
The Voice’s top 25 uses for The Hoya
By the Voice Staff
10:12 PM
Read More
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments