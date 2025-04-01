The Voice’s top 25 uses for The Hoya

Umbrella

To shield a table when you’re painting

To wipe your ass

Kindling for a fire

To place under a rickety leg to fix an uneven table

Picnic blanket at the farmers market

Paper mache material

An interesting place mat for your Vil A dinner parties

Letters to cut out for a ransom note

Raw material for the trashion show

To cover up things in your trash from your late-night sneaky link that you don’t want your roommate to see

To hold up when you’re avoiding your many opps on campus

Scrap paper to write directions to the Voice office

Gift wrap for your friend’s birthday because you’re broke

Packing material for your mugs when you move out imminently soon

To dry your shoes after a filthy run in the rain

Lampshades for your boyfriend’s VCW to make his godforsaken fluorescent light tolerable

To dry your suit

A soft place to spill your coffee on in Uncommon Grounds

Place for your three-legged dog to pee

To cover your stuff when your friend’s yacking at 10:30 a.m. on Georgetown Day

To make it look like you recycle to your crush

To cover up your victims in the woods behind the observatory

To raise the laptop so the angle is better on your Zoom interviews so your future employer isn’t staring up your nose