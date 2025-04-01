Opinion

The Voice's top 25 uses for The Hoya

  1. Umbrella
  2. To shield a table when you’re painting
  3. To wipe your ass
  4. Kindling for a fire
  5. To place under a rickety leg to fix an uneven table
  6. Picnic blanket at the farmers market
  7. Paper mache material
  8. An interesting place mat for your Vil A dinner parties
  9. Letters to cut out for a ransom note
  10. Raw material for the trashion show
  11. To cover up things in your trash from your late-night sneaky link that you don’t want your roommate to see
  12. To hold up when you’re avoiding your many opps on campus
  13. Scrap paper to write directions to the Voice office
  14. Gift wrap for your friend’s birthday because you’re broke
  15. Packing material for your mugs when you move out imminently soon
  16. To dry your shoes after a filthy run in the rain
  17. Lampshades for your boyfriend’s VCW to make his godforsaken fluorescent light tolerable
  18. To dry your suit
  19. A soft place to spill your coffee on in Uncommon Grounds
  20. Place for your three-legged dog to pee
  21. To cover your stuff when your friend’s yacking at 10:30 a.m. on Georgetown Day
  22. To make it look like you recycle to your crush
  23. To cover up your victims in the woods behind the observatory
  24. To raise the laptop so the angle is better on your Zoom interviews so your future employer isn’t staring up your nose
  25. Stuffing for a crochet rat

