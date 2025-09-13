1. “The Subway” – Chappell Roan

After months of asking, begging, and pleading for Chappell Roan to release “The Subway,” she finally dropped the studio recording, and thank God she did. Despite fears of “demo-itis,”—that the polished track wouldn’t compare with the live recording—the studio cut stays faithful to its intoxicating Gov Ball 2024 debut. It’s a dreamy ’90s indie-pop ballad which culminates in a cathartic belted outro, perfect for a late-summer evening.

2. “Sue Me” – Audrey Hobert

This summer, I dreamed about dancing dramatically on my childhood bedroom floor, belting into a microphone-hairbrush. Audrey Hobert’s debut single, “Sue Me,” invokes this energy as she chaotically obsesses over her last relationship. While referencing Amazon Basics and being misheard as saying she wants “to be sushi” might undercut her artistic qualifications, Hobert’s rhythmic and lyrical talent stand out. “Sue Me” is the perfect soundtrack for letting loose with your friends—maybe even to the point of an existential crisis.

3. “Taxes” – Geese

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Geese! Your favorite Brooklyn-based, alt-indie-punk-country-prog-rock band is back with their new single, “Taxes.” Beginning with timid, sparse instrumentation, the song gently builds beneath Cameron Winter’s blunt, yet tremulous vocals. It floats along until the lead guitar breaks through like a blinding ray of sunlight. Suddenly, the entire song is set ablaze in a whirl of bright guitars, spiraling percussion, and wild, colorful vocals. Exciting, bold, and hopeful, “Taxes” is the alt-rock summer anthem to scream out your car window.

4. “Paint” – First Day Back

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: ’90s emo is back and better than ever! On the Santa Cruz-based rock band’s debut album, Forward, First Day Back’s “Paint” stood out. In a summer of nostalgia and reflection, the song became my backtrack. From mournful violin sections balancing intense moments of guitar, to the almost-nasally vocals that all emo music requires, “Paint” captured my feelings of being anchored, back home for the summer, while still floating “away from it all.”

5. “Mystical Magical” – Benson Boone

I know this is a hot take. Benson Boone has received plenty of hate these days for his interesting lyric choices. His description of love as “moonbeam ice cream,” vivacious backflips, and chevron mustache has taken social media by storm. Despite his seemingly foolish lyrics, Boone captures the whimsy in wondrous, unpredictable love. His catchy, upbeat single whisks us away to a land of fantasy and magic, one that is emblematic of a summer homecoming.

6. “Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Burning Blue” by Mariah the Scientist checks all the boxes for what a good “song of the summer” could be. In the middle of a chaotic year, Mariah’s beautiful melody and vocal tone create a tranquil listening experience, instilling a much-needed calm in listeners. “Burning Blue” will have you relaxed and swaying back and forth: a must-have on any summer playlist.

7. “Suzanne” – Mark Ronson, RAYE

All-timer producer Mark Ronson collaborates with a powerhouse vocalist of our generation, RAYE, in this evocative, sultry single. Staccato trumpets layered over intricate, jazz-inspired percussion is enough to transport anyone right to a beachside bar, red from the heat of a summer situationship. For those seeking an even more intimate edition, the “At The Church” version provides the perfect laid-back vibe. “Suzanne” is for everyone, regardless of if you spent your summer skipping in the sun or trapped in your childhood bedroom.

8. “Nice to Each Other” – Olivia Dean

The best summer days flirt with reckless abandon, and the best summer nights end with juicy debriefs in your best friend’s car. For either occasion, “Nice to Each Other” by Olivia Dean will enable even the most questionable behavior. Returning home for the summer can be overwhelming, but the song’s breezy guitar and bright piano breathed new life into our day-to-day. Summer may have been complicated, but at least we were “nice to each other.”

9. “Cross Your Mind” – Shelly

Despite the awesomeness of summer, there is one thing we all dread: running into people we used to know in our hometown (YIKES). Shelly, Clairo, and friends dive into the complicated juxtaposition you feel when returning to a place you’ve grown out of yet simultaneously long to return to. Complex piano and steady guitar weave together to emulate the classic experience of “high school you” resurfacing. It’s the perfect soundtrack for when you run into your old crush at Trader Joe’s and your heartbeat recognizes them before your eyes do.

10. “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

No song of the summer is complete without a driving beat, an infectious chorus, and a tasteful amount of male hatred. Thankfully, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” is right on the money! This song feels designed for drives to the beach with the windows down after a lore-defining breakup. Nothing is more cathartic than screaming, “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them!” with your vocally-challenged friends. Carpenter tapped into the nectar of the male-loving (or hating) community to create a synth-driven rant about the endless source of incompetencies one finds in men, and thank God she did.