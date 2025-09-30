News

Federal judge lists GU fellow among scholars Trump administration illegally targeted for pro-Palestinian activism

By

September 30, 2025

Illustration by Deborah Han

The Trump administration illegally targeted Georgetown postdoctoral fellow Dr. Badar Khan Suri and other international scholars for pro-Palestinian statements, ruled a federal judge on Sept. 30. 

The ruling responds to a lawsuit that the American Association of University Professors filed in March accusing President Trump and his administration of criminalizing “any speech supportive of Palestinian human rights.” 

Georgetown University signed onto an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit’s plaintiffs in April. An amicus brief is a petition that people or groups who did not file a case can submit to the court in an attempt to influence the court’s decision. 

In the brief, Georgetown was one of 86 universities to challenge Trump’s revocation of international students’ visas and detentions of noncitizen scholars. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detained Khan Suri outside his home in Virginia on March 19. He was released from a detention center in Texas on May 14.  

In the 160-page ruling, U.S. District Judge William Young writes that the DHS detained Khan Suri based on the claim that he “actively spreads Hamas propaganda and promotes anti-Semitism on social media,” citing his Instagram posts that “appear” to be “Pro-Palestinan content.”  

“This case…squarely presents the issue whether non-citizens lawfully present here in the United States actually have the same free speech rights as the rest of us,” Young wrote. “The Court answers this Constitutional question unequivocally ‘yes, they do.’”

 

Aubrey Butterfield contributed reporting.

Sophie St Amand
Sophie is a sophomore in the SFS and news executive editor. She likes pho, jazz, and nature documentaries. She dislikes fluorescent lights, caffeine (except tea), and early March.

More: , , , ,

Read More

News

After first hearing, federal judge delays ruling on Khan Suri case

By , and

Editorials

Dear Hoyas

By the

News

Marchers shut down traffic in Georgetown to protest Israeli attacks on Lebanon

By

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments