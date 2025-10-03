Mr. Georgetown contestants promise “the goofiest thing you will see all year”

It’s not the football fanfare, not the homecoming tailgate, not even the “darties” [day parties] that students look forward to every October. Instead, virtual crowds form on Campus Groups—Georgetown’s very own Ticketmaster—in anticipation for Mr. Georgetown tickets.

Georgetown Program Board organizes the yearly Mr. Georgetown pageant, coming to the Gaston Hall stage tonight at 7 p.m. The show will feature fifteen of the university’s finest candidates, who will battle it out through dance, singing, trivia, and more.

As competition day draws near, the Voice invites you to meet the contestants!

Renzogio Garcia – Mr. Club Filipino

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Hailing from the far, far state of New Jersey, Renzogio Garcia (MSB ’26) will represent Club Filipino. He has fond memories of watching his big in Club Filipino perform in freshman year, and now intends to “keep that legacy alive.”

Garcia is most proud of the people and community that Club Filipino offers, and he hopes to represent his culture on stage. While he doesn’t really mind if he’s not crowned Mr. Georgetown, Garcia encourages the judges to vote for “whoever you identify with the most” and “whoever inspires you.”

Tomohiro Nozaki – Mr. GWOW

Photo by Yunji Yun

Serving on the Georgetown Weeks of Welcome (GWOW) and New Student Orientation staffs for three years, Tomohiro Nozaki (CAS ’26) has always given back to the community. A globe-trotter, Nozaki was born and raised in Mexico, but has lived in the U.S. and Japan as well.

He hopes to bring his diversity, his globalness, his openness, and his adaptability to the Mr. Georgetown stage. Nozaki gave the Voice an exclusive preview of his special talent, which will include singing and dancing in multiple languages.

Oliver Ni – Mr. The Hoya

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Oliver Ni (SFS ’26) thanks The Hoya for entrusting him to represent the organization. He is most proud of the “amazing coverage” the newspaper and the broader student journalism ecosystem have done over the years.

Ni ensures the audience that his performance will be “flamboyant” and “boisterous,” including movements that he is currently “not capable of doing yet.” He hopes to reflect Georgetown’s unforgettable nature.

“I will dance like there’s no tomorrow,” Ni said. “I will be on stage. I will make sure that your jaws drop either from awe or disgust, but I will make sure I leave a memory.”

Norman Wang – Mr. No Pressure Creatives

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

As the first-ever Mr. No Pressure Creatives, Norman Wang (SFS ’26) is representing the club in its first year as an Access to Benefits Organization, an organization that receives resources from the university. Wang is proud of No Pressure Creatives’ ability to create a fully student-run musical with original music and sets.

Wang will perform something from musical theatre and will likely pull out some saxophone tricks. He will also be dancing for the first time in the Mr. Georgetown ensemble choreography. Wang said “it doesn’t really matter” whether he wins, but encourages judges who think he’s funny to vote for him.

Cameron Worden – Mr. GUGS

Photo by Yunji Yun

To find Cameron Worden (CAS ’26) on campus, it’s easiest to follow the smoke.

Worden has been flipping burgers with the GUGS community since he was a freshman. To be clear, that’s GUGS “pronounced with a soft G.” Worden is proud to see the growth the club has undergone over that time.

“It offered a place for me to really relax and be myself,” Worden said.

Worden will be bringing his Rangila dancing experience and Roman history knowledge to the stage on Friday. He plans to list every Roman Empire (up to the Byzantine Empire) as his talent.

Ben Manens – Mr. GJIA

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Ben Manens (SFS ’26) joined Georgetown Journal of International Relations (GJIA) in his first year. He found it to be a space like no other to join academic discourse surrounding international relations. Manens has seen representing GJIA at Mr. Georgetown as a way to celebrate everything that makes Georgetown campus culture unique.

Manens encourages the audience to vote for him because he can dance and he can edit academic articles about international affairs. He urges you to ask yourselves, “Who doesn’t want a man like that?”

David Yang – Mr. Pep Band

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

As a long-time musician, Mr. Pep Band/David Yang (CAS ’26) is no stranger to going on stage and making a fool of himself for the community’s entertainment.

Although Mr. Georgetown will be the first time he’s danced since his elementary school winter showcase, Yang has “never been afraid to do crazy things and move [his] body.”

Yang is ready to get on stage and give the crowd a good show, even if people are laughing at him. Because at the end of the day, they’re still laughing.

Grady McDonough – Mr. Mask and Bauble

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Grady McDonough (MSB ’26) has been part of Mask and Bauble, Georgetown’s oldest student theater group, since the beginning of his freshman year, and he’s still just as enthusiastic.

“We go back 175 years,” McDonough said. “That’s older than the [plays and musicals] we’re performing!”

McDonough says Mr. Georgetown is a space to blend tradition with fun. He promises his talent will be “something performance-based” and very on-brand.

More than anything, he’s proud to bring a bit of theatrical sparkle to the stage: “We’re not pre-professional actors—we’re just people trying to have fun, create some art, and I hope that comes across on stage.”

Saatvik Kaul – Mr. Jawani

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Saatvik Kaul (SFS ’26) may have gotten “tricked into” joining Georgetown’s premier South Asian Bhangra team, Jawani, but he’s never looked back.

As Mr. Jawani, Kaul hopes to bring a vibrant energy to the Mr. Georgetown stage, complete with a high-speed Punjab folk dance routine “choreographed in under two hours.”

“I had zero dance experience when I came in,” Kaul said. “Now I’m doing a three-minute set in front of everyone. It’s wild.”

Kaul credits Jawani for building his confidence and helping him fall in love with dancing. He now leads other artistic projects like Rangila, a student-run annual philanthropic dance showcase.

For him, Mr. Georgetown is about celebrating community and pushing yourself.

“Any one of us could win it, and I would be so happy to see anybody wearing that crown,” Kaul said. “But it’d be pretty fun if I did.”

Henry Ren – Mr. Nomadic Theatre

Photo by Yunji Yun

Henry Ren (CAS ’26) is no stranger to the stage. A member of Nomadic Theatre since sophomore year, Ren was the music director for Nomadic’s “Miscast” show, which intentionally casts actors in roles they would typically not play.

Ren hopes to represent Nomadic Theatre’s mission of being “technically ambitious and socially engaged.” He said he is not in the pageant to win it, but wants audience members to enjoy his show.

“I hope that you guys really enjoy my show, and that my friends and I give you guys an amazing experience for three to four hours,” Ren said. “If you really want me as Mr. Georgetown, make sure to cheer really loudly for me. The last thing I want is for someone to be bored during my act.”

Raghav “Ragz” Chutani – Mr. ESCAPE

Photo courtesey of Georgetown Program Board Marketing

Mr. ESCAPE, Raghav “Ragz” Chutani (SFS ’26) has created a Spotify playlist for all the Mr. Georgetown dance music, and has sworn to keep the songs a secret until the performance. Chutani went on ESCAPE as a first year and found it to be a space where he could connect with others while being himself. After being an ESCAPE leader his sophomore year, he led the program as one of two coordinators the year after, working alongside Mr. Nomadic, Henry Ren.

Chutani sees Mr. Georgetown as a space to be silly and goofy. Though he knew several of the contestants before starting, the experience has been a fun chance to meet new people and spend time with his friends in his senior year.

Peter Sukstorf – Mr. Outdoor Education

Photo by Yunji Yun

Mr. Outdoor Education, Peter Sukstorf (SFS ’26), doesn’t think he should be Mr. Georgetown.

“It’s such a great group of 15 guys. Like, why me?” Sukstorf said. “I’m just gonna go up there and have fun.”

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Sukstorf has found his home at Georgetown among other nature enthusiasts. Leading hikes, kayaking, and training in wilderness first response with Outdoor Education has given him an opportunity to de-stress and spend time with friends.

Killian Hughes – Mr. Club Rock Climbing

Photo by Yunji Yun

Killian Hughes (SFS/MSB ’26) has fond memories of Club Rock Climbing’s unique take on its annual talent show, which assigns random talents to contestants. Hughes was once tasked with naming 100 famous women in 10 minutes (he made it to 77).

As for his Mr. Georgetown talent, Hughes will be attempting to rap. He’ll have help from his roommates, Mr. GUGS and Mr. Outdoor Education.

“Practicing my talent has been really fun. I’m not sure if it’s been quite as fun for my roommates,” Hughes said.

The “camaraderie” of Mr. Georgetown and the community of Club Rock Climbing have been hallmarks of Hughes’ time at Georgetown.

Wyatt Nako – Mr. Phantoms

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

Carrying the legacy of Jalen Arthur, former president of the Phantoms and winner of Mr. Georgetown 2021, is Wyatt Nako (CAS ’26). Nako said the organization has shaped him in many different ways.

“I’m the music director of the Georgetown Phantoms, and I never thought I could actually be one,” Nako said. “I never had any music writing or music arranging [experience].”

In Phantom fashion, Nako will be performing a song as his talent. However, he’s keeping the song a secret, so watch Mr. Georgetown to find out.

“Mr. Georgetown is one of the only remaining instances of whimsy on campus,” Nako said. “Mr. Georgetown is the goofiest thing you will see all year.”

Cameron Daly – Mr. Hoyas for Recovery

Photo courtesy of Annika McCanne

The tale of the tortoise and the hare might aptly describe Cameron Daly (CAS ’26), who began training for Mr. Georgetown only two weeks ago. Daly represents Hoyas for Recovery, a community organization for students seeking or in recovery from addiction. Daly is most proud of his organization for creating a supportive community to help students.

On stage, Daly hopes to bring awareness to the collegiate recovery program. As his special talent, he will perform flow arts, which combines dance and disciplines like juggling and object manipulation. Daly says he had “never really even imagined making it past the first round,” but is excited to be a part of Mr. Georgetown, meet new people, and have fun.

Come support Mr. Georgetown contestants tonight and may the best man win!