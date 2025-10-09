The Voice’s Fall Playlist

I’m someone who has three or four huge playlists, not hundreds of thematic bundles of songs that depict the exact emotion I’m feeling. Frankly, it’s impressive to be able to describe feelings or seasons so precisely through music, so I wanted to try my hand at making a fall playlist. I feel each of these songs uniquely describes the increasingly autumnal city we live in and what it feels like to change with the seasons. Enjoy this playlist with a pumpkin spice latte, a group of friends, or just by yourself under the ever-changing leaves.

1. “For Emma” – Bon Iver

“For Emma” represents the melancholy of changing seasons. Old things end and new things begin, but you can’t help missing the people and seasons of forever ago.

2. “How Could I Have Known” – Big Thief

Moving lyricism coupled with country violins creates undeniable mountain vibes, making this song the perfect reminder of the beautiful landscapes that surround us.

3. “Ribs” – Lorde

A tragically sad, yet fitting, song for the season. Sometimes fall comes around and summer slips away, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

4. “Kokomo, IN” – Japanese Breakfast

I promise every song won’t be as sad as this one, but sometimes we need a little bit of melancholic reflection. With fall underway, I feel like we should tap into yearning like Japanese Breakfast on this track. It’s pretty devastating to think, “And though it may not last // Just know that I’ll be here longin’,” but maybe that’s what we need this fall.

5. “Back to the Old House” – The Smiths

I’d love to go back to the old house, but I never will. If the orange album cover of Louder Than Bombs was not enough to designate “Back to the Old House” as a fall song, just consider that The Smiths wrote it.

6. “Tugboat” – Galaxie 500

Maybe one of the greatest slowcore and shoegaze bands ever, Galaxie 500 made one of the most devastating yet joyful songs ever with “Tugboat”. Who knew that being a tugboat captain could serve as a metaphor for being loved?

7. “Coming Home” – Leon Bridges

“Coming Home” is comforting and warm, with Bridges’ smooth vocals creating a gentle cadence against the crackly drums and guitars. We can all relate to Bridges here, coming home from the summer and embracing the fall as our one and only.

8. “It’s Too Late” – Carole King

Carole King is the true GOAT of songwriting, and this is one of her most iconic pieces. The harmonies interact majestically with the funky piano and guitar licks, creating a strangely joyful song about a sad topic. While I can’t place exactly what gives this song fall vibes, I think you just have to hear it for yourself.

9. “Vienna (In Memoriam)” – The Army, The Navy

The production and harmonies on this song are unbelievable. It’s one of the fullest and brightest songs memorializing a dead mouse (and the only one) I’ve ever heard. This song makes you envision waking up on a gorgeous fall morning and seeing the reds, oranges, and yellows blending together outside.

10. “New Slang” – The Shins

The Shins (shoutout Albuquerque!) cooked with this one. I’d listen to this when you’re walking just to walk. No destination in mind, just appreciating the brisk air and the fact that it’s finally sweater weather.

11. “Ragged Wood” – Fleet Foxes

“Ragged Wood” holds a special place in my heart. It feels like the mountains are right in front of you and you’re yelling down a canyon of trees with all the passion in the world.

12. “These Days” – Nico

“These days I seem to think a lot about the things that I forgot to do.” I think we can all relate to this line. Summer is OVER! Now, it doesn’t matter who we didn’t talk to, what we didn’t accomplish, or where we didn’t go. All that matters is that a new season is coming, and we’re gonna be okay.

13. “Pink Moon” – Nick Drake

“Pink Moon” taught me that it’s okay to let music impact you. It’s good to be sad after an emotional song because that means you really heard it. This tune has a blueness about it that reflects fall, and makes me nostalgic for past autumns. While fall is just the earth turning, it can feel a little sad sometimes, and it’s okay to embrace that.

14. “Come On! Feel the Illinoise!” – Sufjan Stevens

Birds chirping, leaves falling, and horns blasting outside for some reason. That pretty much encapsulates this song, which might be from the most fall-ish album on this playlist, if you experience Sufjan Stevens with an open mind.

15. “Jesus, Etc.” – Wilco

Shoutout to my dad for showing me this song when I was 9—I love you! The whole album is phenomenal, but this tune is my favorite. “Don’t cry, you can rely on me, honey.” Comfort comes whenever the leaves turn from green to orange, red, and brown. Whatever I’m going through, the leaves keep doing their thing. We can rely on them.

Listen to our playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3jE7Y7U2FNjNRf4GJBbcHBsi=VXe7e8iTR6SKPdhs6leKcA&pi=YlnHl7JVS8aN3