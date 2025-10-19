BIG EAST Predictions

Women’s Basketball

University of Connecticut

Despite the loss of the first overall WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers, the reigning national champions will dominate again this season. This offseason, the team gained major transfers—Serah Williams, from Wisconsin, and Kayleigh Heckel, from the University of Southern California, who will likely join the starting lineup. With the retention of most of their championship lineup led by Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma, ESPN and, more importantly, The Georgetown Voice project that the Huskies will be number one.

Marquette

The Marquette Golden Eagles are in a good position to move up through the BIG EAST this season. After coming in fourth in the conference last year, they are the only NCAA team to retain their entire roster from last season, crucial in a rebuilding BIG EAST. In addition, the Golden Eagles gained a key transfer, guard Jordan Meulemans, who played three years at Butler and has sharpshooting three-point abilities. These key components mean that the Golden Eagles have a real shot this season at soaring (get it!) high in the conference.

Creighton

Similar to Marquette, the Creighton Bluejays only have one transfer in, but they also have six new freshmen joining the team after losing four of their five starters. The Bluejays’ rebuild puts them behind Marquette in the BIG EAST ranks. However, with the established leadership of longtime coach Jim Flanery, Creighton’s year of rebuilding will still be successful enough to keep them near the top of the conference.

Seton Hall

The Seton Hall Pirates were a tough opponent last season for the Hoyas. However, not to fret for I bring good news: the majority of their starters from last season have graduated! The pesky Pirates will need to develop chemistry with their four new freshmen and transfers. While these transfers bring competitive gameplay experience, all three new players were low scorers last season. Yet, the team has a good enough record that it still stands a chance in the second tier of BIG EAST teams.

Villanova

The greatest asset the Villanova Wildcats have this season is God. Sources (the Villanova Women’s Basketball team’s Instagram) say Pope Leo XIV is a big women’s basketball fan, so he’s commanding the powers that be to give Villanova a good season. Despite the prayer, this Jesuit school’s publication says that this emergence cannot match the power of Geno Auriemma. The Wildcats lost junior guard Maddie Webber, whose production will need to be replaced by newcomers to help the Wildcats maintain their spot above the middle of the pack.

Providence

The Providence Friars look to rise in the BIG EAST ranks thanks to five killer transfers. Two of these transfers, Eseosa Imafidon and Payton Dunbar, come from the successful programs: Louisville and Virginia, respectively. This has subsequently caught the eyes of those invested in the Providence play. These players, along with three other transfers, will be crucial in guiding the relatively young team that saw a bulk of its players graduate.

St. John’s

Last year, the St. John’s Red Storm fell to eighth after a few seasons of top five finishes. They hope to remedy that by following a similar strategy to their recent seasons of recruiting: bring in a few freshmen and a large group of high-scoring transfers from smaller schools. The adjustment to a higher level of play may prove difficult, but under the leadership of successful coach Joe Tartamella, the team should do well. By next season, fans may see the Red Storm back in their typical tier with Marquette and Creighton, but during this adjustment period they remain a tier below.

Georgetown

Now is time for our dear Georgetown. The Hoyas picked up speed at the end of last season, momentum that should carry into a strong start this year. Despite losing BIG EAST co-defensive player of the year Kelsey Ransom, Georgetown still has strong pillars in senior guard Victoria Rivera and sophomore guard Khadee Hession. The Hoyas have momentum, experience, and the support of the esteemed Voice behind them. While they rebuild, they will bounce back from a tenth-place finish in the conference last season.

DePaul

Next up are the Blue Demons of DePaul, who will fall from their 2024-25 middle-of-the-pack finish. DePaul is seeing significant turnover, including their longtime head coach Doug Bruno, who stepped down from his position at the end of last season. While the team did play briefly without his leadership due to health concerns, this is the first year officially without Bruno after a 39-year tenure. While Bruno’s assistant coach Jill Pizzotti has been recognized as the right person to take the helm, this major change will undoubtedly challenge the Blue Demons this season.

Butler

The Butler Bulldogs (aka the second-best bulldog mascot in the BIG EAST) had some major turnover, but also brought in some major talent. What this season for Butler will come down to is experience. The Bulldogs only have one senior and a team of majority underclassmen. It will take some work for this team to mesh together, which may not happen for the Bulldogs. However, this writer would still like to see Blue and Jack’s meetup on Instagram no matter the season’s outcome.

Xavier

Holding steady from last season, Xavier will bring up the end of the BIG EAST again. While the team has some promising new transfers from the SEC that will bring tough game experience, they still lack what it takes to overcome the rest of the conference. The team has been rebuilding the program post-COVID, after having an unfilled team and facing game forfeits, but this will take several more seasons. Sights are looking up for Xavier as additions to the team could help the Musketeers win more than one BIG EAST game.

Men’s Basketball

University of Connecticut

Akin to the women’s side, the University of Connecticut will prove dominant in Men’s Basketball too, although with a smaller gap to those behind it. Despite a second-round loss last season after two back-to-back championships, the team’s roster, led by head coach Dan Hurley, remains relatively consistent, which will help the Huskies improve. This consistency paired with a stacked incoming class will prove successful for the UConn Huskies.

St. John’s

In close second is the Red Storm of St. John’s University. The Red Storm had a huge season last year in head coach Rick Pitino’s second campaign with the school. The team went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, unfortunately ending in an untimely second-round loss to a hog wild Arkansas. Senior forward Zuby Ejiofor is the only player who averaged 10 or more minutes last season still on the team, though having the number one transfer class will certainly make up the gap.

Marquette

Maybe this prediction is a nostalgic tribute to the school I (and possibly every Georgetown student from the Midwest) almost went to, but the Marquette Golden Eagles will have a season of upsets, including overtaking Creighton. Marquette has set itself apart by not using the transfer portal, opting for their fourth consecutive year of exclusively freshmen new players. Head coach Shaka Smart recruits the old-fashioned way, focusing on players who can mature within the program, so a starting lineup of all Marquette veterans gives them a leg up this season.

Creighton

Next comes the Creighton Bluejays. The Bluejays finished well in the 2024-25 season as the final BIG EAST team to lose in the second round of the tournament last year. The Bluejays lost some major stars from last season, especially Ryan Kalkbrenner, who brought almost 20 points per game and serious height. Their transfers, especially junior forward Owen Freeman from Iowa, should help make up for the void in the height department, but it won’t be enough to push them past fourth.

Xavier

Right in the middle comes the Xavier Musketeers, who may be much lower on all professional rankings, but for whom I have hope. Most valid concerns for Xavier come from its brand new coach Richard Pitino (whose name you may recognize: his dad coaches the St. John’s men’s team) and subsequent roster. However, the Musketeers have impressive height and a team of mostly upperclassmen, so if the team can gel, it’s still a contender for, at least, a winning season.

Providence

Ed Cooley’s former school, the Providence Friars, could heat up this season. Last year saw the end of the Cooley remnants. Now, coach Kim English has been able to fully craft his team, and the incoming transfers are impressive. Providence is bringing in Jason Edwards, a high SEC scorer from Vanderbilt, and two ACC transfers: Daquan Davis and Jaylin Sellers. These experienced players will no doubt be assets this season, along with freshman Jamier Jones. The new-look Friars should be climbing the BIG EAST ranks.

Georgetown

Rah, rah, rah, hoorah! Time for our beloved Georgetown Hoyas. As is typically the case, it’s hard to tell how the Hoyas will do this season. Georgetown comes into this season with no new freshmen, yet a very new team. Junior guard and hometown star Malik Mack will be the player the team relies on, especially as he will likely be surrounded by transfers in the starting lineup. The Hoyas have players coming from big-time programs, which should give fans hope for Georgetown one day being restored to its former glory. However, it should also be noted that this is probably not the year that it’s going to happen.

Villanova

The Vatican isn’t the only Nova-related institution under new leadership; the Villanova Wildcats are approaching their first season with former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. Before going to Maryland, Willard headed at Seton Hall (a team that, unfortunately for them, has yet to be mentioned on this list) from 2010-22. This familiarity with the BIG EAST, along with the fact that Willard brought with him three Maryland players, will be beneficial to mitigate the new-staff adjustment period. Still, the Wildcats have a tough road ahead with an almost entirely new team.

Butler

Butler University, which seeks its first conference-winning record in six years, brings in the BIG EAST’s bottom three this season. With a large freshman class, Butler must utilize its bench and rely on younger players to bring height and different energy. The team could make waves if redshirt sophomore Jamie Kaiser Jr. stays healthy. But there is nothing that stands out for Butler right now, which is why they sink to the bottom of this ranking.

DePaul

Penultimately comes DePaul and its Blue Demons. Second to last in the conference last season, DePaul has retained its, arguably, best three players. Additionally, last season was head coach Chris Holtmann’s first in Chicago, so with one under his belt, they should be able to capitalize. This being said, they did not clearly improve from last year. For DePaul to progress, it will take defensive work and returnees leveling up, but consistency should help the Blue Demons this season.

Seton Hall

Lastly comes the Seton Hall Pirates, who will take a while to transform into Seton Ball. The Pirates, in an attempt to reform last season's 2-18 BIG EAST record, have stacked their potential lineup with new faces. While these transfers are scorers and add height to the team, they are from schools few have heard of. Seton Hall has limited resources and is working with what they can, but this will probably not be their season.