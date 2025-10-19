Meet the new players: Women’s basketball

Laila Jewett | Graduate Student | Guard

Let’s hear it for the Greater Washington region! Laila Jewett attended Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va. and made waves as Virginia’s fifth-ranked overall player in 2021. The #84 of ESPN’s Top 100 High School Players and four-star recruit committed to the University of Central Florida for her undergraduate career, appearing in 67 total games and scoring a career-high of 34 points in a single game. Jewett excelled in her junior season, starting in all 29 games, averaging 8.3 points per game and contributing 99 assists.

Jewett comes to Georgetown after turning down offers from Oklahoma State University, East Carolina University, and William & Mary.

“With big game, Big 12 experience Laila is just what we need to help take our program to the next level,” head coach Darnell Harney wrote in an Instagram post.

Braelynn Barnett | Freshman | Forward

Braelynn Barnett may just be starting out at Georgetown, but her resume makes it clear that she’s no amateur. This 6-foot-1 power forward from Colorado was an asset to both her high school (Cherry Creek) and Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams, serving as a four-year starter on both and as senior captain on the Hardwood Evolution AAU team.

Barnett had a successful senior year, with Cherry Creek playing their way to the Class 6A Final Four, in which she scored 15 points with 70% accuracy and grabbed seven rebounds. Barnett has known she wanted to play college ball since middle school and Georgetown will be the place where she launches her career.

Khia Miller | Junior | Guard

Haney sees Khia Miller as the player Georgetown needs to fill the hole Hoya legend Kelsey Ransom left in the roster. As a graduate of D.C.’s Sidwell Friends High School, Miller’s transfer to Georgetown from East Carolina University is a homecoming. She was a part of Sidwell’s 2021-22 perfect State-Championship-winning season.

Miller comes off a sophomore season with big numbers: 276 points, 53 assists, 50 steals, and 97 rebounds. She showed huge growth over just one year, almost doubling her freshman season totals for points, assists, and steals (148, 26, 21). Miller brings both experience and potential this season.

Cristen Carter | Junior | Forward

Cristen Carter joins Georgetown as a junior transfer from Butler University, who narrowly defeated the Hoyas 76-70 earlier this year. Carter went 3-for-3 that game, but she’s best known for her defensive contributions, recording 133 total rebounds last season and coming in at number 13 for blocked shots per game in the BIG EAST. These stats are no surprise, as Carter still holds her high school’s record for most rebounds in a single season (355).

In an Instagram post, Haney called her “easily one of the most dominant inside players in the BIG EAST” and at 6-foot-4, she is tied with teammate Brianna Scott as the tallest player on the squad.

Destiny Agubata | Sophomore | Guard

Destiny Agubata is on the come-up. The West Virginia University sophomore transfer and former ESPN four-star contributed 60 total points to the Mountaineers. However, in 14 of her outings, she saw less than five minutes of action. Haney has made it clear that the Hoyas wanted her straight out of high school—now that they’ve got her, she may have more opportunities to let her talent shine.

Indya Davis | Sophomore | Guard

You’re not seeing double—Indya Davis joined the Hoyas alongside her twin sister, Summer, this season. Davis was Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, following a junior season at West Bloomfield High School where she scored 452 points with a 49% field goal percentage. While her team was runner-up in the 2023 Michigan State Championships, Davis ensured that would not be the case in 2024 when she hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in the semifinals to push the game into overtime. West Bloomfield would win that game and the next, allowing Davis to end her high school career as a two-time state champion (2022, 2024) and a McDonald’s All American Nominee. Davis joins the Hoyas from the University of Georgia, where she played in 18 games and contributed 14 points. While she may not have found her footing during her freshman year, Georgetown could be a fresh start for the sophomore.

Summer Davis | Sophomore | Guard

Summer Davis also brings SEC experience to the Hoyas as a transfer from University of Georgia, where she appeared as a starter in 13 games and played in 31 overall. She had four games with points contributed in the double-digits, and racked up 118 over the course of the season.

Prior to her college career, Davis received Player of the Year awards from Gatorade, Max-Prep, and Associated Press All State. Similarly to her sister, she graduated high school as a McDonald’s All American Nominee and two-time State Champion. In an Instagram post announcing her signing, Haney wrote that Davis has the “it factor” that helps programs succeed.

Brianna Byars | Junior | Forward

Nicknamed the Enforcer, Brianna Byars packs a punch at the end of the Hoyas roster, taking on jersey #32. Similar to teammates Jewett and Agubata, Byars brings BIG 12 experience, as she spent her freshman and sophomore years at the University of Cincinnati. She had a strong freshman year, playing in 32 games, contributing 82 points, 86 rebounds, and a 36.8% field-goal percentage.

Byars joins the Hoyas fresh off a sophomore season in which she appeared in 29 games and made a game-high 11 rebounds against Texas Tech. It seems Haney is looking to her for her physicality, something for which she has been highlighted on ESPN.