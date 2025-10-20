Fancy Some More? Indeed we do!

Canterbury’s finest, PinkPantheress, delivered an electric new remix album on October 10 with the help of pop/dance legends.

One day in the fourteenth century, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote in the prologue of one of the most influential texts of the English language, The Canterbury Tales: “Of Engelond, to Canterbury they wande, the hooly blissful martir for to seke, that hem hath holpen whan that they were seeke.” For those who may have doodled eyes on their desk instead of paying attention in their high school English class, Chaucer’s anthology tells the story of a group of English pilgrims who travel to the body of Saint Thomas Becket in Canterbury. Innkeeper Harry Bailly orders the group of pilgrims to each tell two stories on the journey as part of a contest. Fast forward 600 years, PinkPantheress takes on the role of group leader Harry Bailly in Fancy Some More? (2025), with the likes of Zara Larson, SEVENTEEN, and Kylie Minogue contributing their stories to create the most rousing collection of tales since the fourteenth century.

On October 7, 2025, PinkPantheress took to Instagram to announce the album in a witty video featuring an animated version of herself writing down the names of all 23 of the album’s collaborators. Collaborators ranged from JT to Sugababes to Ravyn Lenae, promising a mixtape rife with diverse sonic experience. Pinkpantheress released the album on October 10, 2025, five months after the release of the original mixtape Fancy That (2025). The newly released Fancy Some More? consists of three total disks. Accompanying the original Fancy That mixtape as the third disk, the first disk features mostly pop and dance artists like Annita, Yves, and Bladee, while the second features prominent electronic music producers and DJs that served as major influences of the original mixtape, including Sega Bodega, KAYTRANADA, and Groove Armada. Pink’s clever decision to separate the features into two separate disks allows listeners to decide whether they would like to focus on pop vocals or production.

The brisk autumn morning of October 10 had finally arrived, and after three days of waiting, I eagerly opened Spotify to listen to the album. Hit immediately with a rush of adrenaline from the interpolation of Underworld’s “Dark & Long (Dark Train)” on the first track “Illegal + Anitta,” I knew I had no way to prepare myself for the euphoric journey I was about to embark on. A part of me nearly cried tears of joy that I was able to witness PinkPantheress’ evolution as an artist. From the promising GarageBand production of her debut EP To Hell With It (2021) to her more cohesive U.K. garage masterpiece Heaven Knows (2023), PinkPantheress’ artistry has constantly evolved as she’s cultivated a discography , so distinctly British yet universal to the human experiences of desire and romance everywhere.

A major success of the album lies in its total inversion of the original tracks rather than simple addition of verses, comparable to Charli xcx’s latest remix album Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat (2024). Featured artists play on the lyrics of the original songs, most notably Kylie Minogue in the “Stateside” remix when she cleverly sings “never met an Aussie girl, you say?”. On “Stateside + Zara Larsson,” the pop star delivers operatic arpeggios which cement her as Beyoncé’s musical Swedish daughter. “Tonight + Basement Jaxx” significantly slows down the tempo of the original song, creating a lengthy and pulsating work that can nearly be described as a 12” version, while the “Romeo + KILIMANJARO” invites the listener to indulge in a euro-summer club fantasy in Ibiza. Alt-pop princess Oklou transforms “Girl Like Me” into a seductive, hypnotic R&B melody that promises a star trajectory for the up-and-coming French musician.

After finishing the album in its entirety, I gained a newfound respect for PinkPantheress that bolstered my already immense love for her. With Fancy Some More?, Pink took a risk. Pop fans may have felt alienated by the lengthy club remixes of the album, which differ greatly from her usual short pop songs, but I believe that this risk was necessary for Pink to distinguish herself as a truly innovative, unique artist. . Many artists signed to major labels only put out remix albums with the goal of extending flopping album releases or making a quick profit from dedicated fans. Fancy Some More?, however, is carefully crafted in a way that highlights PinkPantheress’ ingenuity as an artist. Just as King Arthur did the impossible by pulling Excalibur from the stone to crown himself King of England, PinkPantheress crowns herself queen of the pop/dance genre by successfully hitting the mark on this ambitious project.

Voice’s Choices: “Stateside + Zara Larsson,” “Romeo + Ravyn Lenae,” “Illegal + Nia Archives”