At Mr. Georgetown 2025, fifteen men battle it out for the pageant crown

Under the glimmering stage lights of Gaston Hall and the gaze of seven hundred hopeful eyes, fifteen men battled it out for the 2025 Mr. Georgetown crown on Oct. 3.

The Georgetown Program Board (GPB) organizes the yearly pageant, where clubs nominate one senior male member each to enter into the competition. After GPB selects the Mr. Georgetown candidates after an initial application, the selected Misters go through a training process where they learn dance routines, polish their talents, and get pageant-ready.

The event kicked off with introductions by hosts Sophie Maretz (CAS ’26) and Anna Dewey (CAS ’26), riffing off each other in classic Georgetown Improv Association fashion. The Mr. Georgetown contestants then ran onto the stage, performing somersaults, flexing their muscles, and blowing kisses at the audience.

All contestants then performed a dance routine to songs from a mix of artists, including Katy Perry and Korean-pop girl group Twice. Members of Groove Theory, Georgetown’s co-ed hip-hop dance team, choreographed the routine.

Maretz and Dewey invited the Georgetown Phantoms, an all-gender a cappella group, on stage for their annual tradition of performing the Mr. Georgetown theme song. Groove Theory themselves dazzled the crowd with a fierce dance performance of a mashup of “Hot in Herre” by Nelly and “Sticky” by Tyler, the Creator.

Each Mr. Georgetown contestant brought a unique talent to the stage, or in the case of Henry Ren (CAS ’26), right outside Gaston Hall, where he attempted to break the world record for fastest time to eat three oranges (with the peel on, of course). This year, audience members witnessed a recreation of Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres commercial, a blindfolded DJ act, and an originally-composed song.

Mr. Phantoms Wyatt Nako (CAS ’26), who won Mr. Fan Favorite, dazzled with his talent. Mr. Phantoms performed a rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “Stitches” with voice impressions, including Disney’s Stitch and Mickey Mouse, Nintendo’s Toad, and Hugh Jackman.

After the talent segment, the judges narrowed down the contestants to the final five, who then sat down for individual interviews with the hosts. The interview segment involved heartwarming discussions and confessions. Peter Sukstorf’s (SFS ’26) described his extensive travel experience last year and Kaul listed his favorite places to be barefoot on campus, referring to the Bhangra custom to dance with no shoes or socks.

Following the interviews, audience members voted for their favorite Mr. Georgetown contestant through an online form. Maretz and Dewey then brought all the contestants back on stage to announce the winners of the special titles. Mr. Congeniality, voted on by all the contestants, was awarded to Tomohiro Nozaki (CAS ’26), Mr. Georgetown Weeks of Welcome (GWOW). Maretz and Dewey then announced Nako’s Mr. Fan Favorite win.

Saatvik Kaul (SFS ’26), who represented GU Jawani, Georgetown’s premier South Asian Bhangra team, won the esteemed title of Mr. Georgetown.

“It feels incredible to represent and win for one of the most vibrant communities on campus,” Kaul said. “We’re here to make a mark, and I’m glad I was able to do that and help put us on the map even more.”

For Kaul’s talent segment, he performed a Punjab folk dance routine with two other members of the dance group.

In a previous interview with the Voice, Kaul said that he had no dance experience before joining Jawani. After his victory, Kaul said that winning Mr. Georgetown would have been unimaginable to him when he first arrived at Georgetown.

“The entire transformation I’ve had as a person has culminated into this moment,” Kaul said. “I would have been afraid of stepping foot on Gaston, let alone barefoot.”

The contestants made unforgettable memories alongside the audience members. For many Hoyas, the event wasn’t just a spectacle—it was personal.

“I think as a senior, it was really important for me to actually get to support people I know in it,” Rachel Zhang (SFS ’26) said. “It felt more personal and intimate getting to see my friends show off their talents.”

Audience members also highlighted the sense of brotherhood on stage. Beyond competing, contestants stepped up as backup dancers, vocalists, and even hype men for each other’s performance—something that really stood out to attendees.

“I just really love how close all the contestants seemed to each other,” Zhang added. “That was really moving… how they supported each other.”

Some students were proud to witness their friends on stage. Saanchi Jain (SOH ’26) felt especially impacted by the night as a captain for Jawani.

“It was just so awesome that he won and is representing our team at the university,” Jain said. “So it was a lot of fun tonight.”

Similarly, Ruby Gilmore (SFS ’26) had a personal connection to the event. She came to support her boyfriend, Cameron Daly (CAS ’26), and the friends she has known since freshman year.

“I love seeing all these people who I’ve known and gotten to know over the course of the past four years at Georgetown stand on stage and really be themselves,” Gilmore said. “It’s definitely a different vibe because I actually know all of these people personally.”

Gilmore’s favorite segment of the show was the dance sequence, which revealed a different side of her friends.

“It’s so fun and it’s always so silly,” Gilmore said. “You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, wait, you can move like that?’”

Students who had never attended the event before, like Adrian Frauca (CAS ’27), left with clear favorites. He vividly remembers the talent segment of Mr. ESCAPE, Raghav “Ragz” Chutani (SFS ’26), who recited the first 150 digits of pi on stage while juggling.

“He made a mistake and got a little bit lost,” Frauca recalled. “But then he was able to remember where he was and just continue without a problem. And the crowd just erupted in applause.”

What stuck with Frauca wasn’t just Chutani’s talent, but his vulnerability.

“It’s not just about doing something amazing, but about showing the process,” Frauca said.

While it was the first time any of the Misters attended Mr. Georgetown as candidates, there was a familiar face on stage. Maretz had been one of the hosts for last year’s Mr. Georgetown 2024, returning this time with Dewey by her side.

“I was worried because I was like, ‘How do I top the first time?’” Maretz said. “It’s obviously different because I’m doing it with my best friend this year. We just had so much fun.”

Reflecting on the evening, Kaul thanked audience members and Mr. Georgetown for serving as the capstone to his four years at the university.

“Thank you all for being a part of our journey. If you take one thing away, if anyone that’s applying for college is hearing this or looking at Georgetown, you will not regret coming here,” Kaul said. “The Hilltop is home to each and every single one of us, and over four years, I could not have made a better decision for my life.”