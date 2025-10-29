Georgetown men’s soccer shuts out Villanova 3–0 in BIG EAST victory

The No. 13 Georgetown men’s soccer team (9–3–3, 5–0–1 BIG EAST) secured a decisive 3–0 win over Villanova (5–5–5, 1–2–3 BIG EAST) on October 25 at Shaw Field. The Hoyas extended their unbeaten streak in conference play and delivered a complete performance, dominating possession and generating a flurry of scoring chances throughout the match.

Georgetown took control from the opening whistle, maintaining heavy possession and pressing high to keep the Wildcats pinned in their own half. The pressure paid off early when, on the Hoyas’ fifth corner of the match, senior midfielder Zach Zengue sent in a perfectly placed cross that found sophomore defender Tate Lampman rising above the Villanova defense. Lampman’s header into the back of the net gave Georgetown an early lead and marked a triumphant return to play after his injury that kept him out for 9 games. It also marked his first goal of the season and second of his career.

The Hoyas doubled their advantage in the 24th minute with a fluid attacking sequence. Zengue once again initiated the play, sending a ball into space for sophomore midfielder Mateo Ponce Ocampo on the left flank. Ponce Ocampo’s cross reached sophomore forward Mitchell Baker, who quickly spun and laid the ball off to senior midfielder Max Viera at the top of the box. Viera fired a clean shot to the far post, leaving the Villanova goalkeeper with no chance and giving Georgetown a 2–0 lead.

The first half ended with Georgetown dominantly in control. Even after sophomore defender Jack Lindamore exited the game after a tough tackle, the back line held steady as Viera shifted to right back and junior midfielder Matthew Helfrich stepped into the center-back role. The adjustments did little to slow the Hoyas’ rhythm as they continued to dictate the flow of the game.

In the second half, Georgetown maintained possession and created several more opportunities, though the pace of play slowed as the team managed its two-goal cushion. Villanova earned a few moments on offense, registering two shots on target, but senior goalkeeper Tenzing Manske remained composed, collecting both attempts to preserve the shutout.

The final goal came in the 80th minute when Baker and sophomore midfielder David Urrutia executed a quick give-and-go along the right side. Baker broke through the defense, cut inside, and struck a low shot that deflected off the far post and into the net to make it 3–0, marking Baker’s 8th goal of the season. The goal capped a dominant performance and energized the Shaw Field crowd, which included a large group of alumni celebrating Alumni Weekend.

Georgetown finished the night with 26 shots, including 14 on goal, compared to Villanova’s four total attempts. The Hoyas also earned 11 corner kicks while limiting the Wildcats to four. Lampman’s goal was a highlight of the game, marking his successful return from injury, while Viera’s versatility was crucial to the teams success as he filled multiple roles across the pitch.

The result marked Georgetown’s fifth conference win of the season and kept the team leading the BIG EAST standings. With the postseason approaching, the Hoyas appear to be peaking at the right time.

Next, Georgetown will continue conference action at Shaw Field as they host the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, November 1 at 6 p.m.