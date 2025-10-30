Bison tamed: Hoyas hold off Bucknell in a 31–24 thriller

In the cool October sun this Saturday in Lewisburg, the Georgetown Hoyas (5–3, 2–1 Patriot League) faced off against the Bucknell Bison (4–5, 1–3 Patriot League). What began as a quiet defensive game became a fourth-quarter thriller, ending with a last-minute Georgetown interception returned for a touchdown that secured a 31–24 win.

Georgetown struck first in the opening quarter when sophomore running back Savion Hart found a gap in the Bucknell defense and rushed into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown, putting the Hoyas up 7-0. The Hoyas’ offensive line set the tone early, controlling the line of scrimmage and giving quarterback Dez Thomas II time to settle into a rhythm on their 80-yard scoring drive.

However, Bucknell responded early in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Cristopher Dietrich found senior tight end Charlie Kreinbucher for a one-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7. The Hoyas regained the lead when Hart powered in again from the one-yard line to make it 14-7, but Bucknell answered before halftime on a 7-yard Dietrich keeper, scoring to even it at 14-14 going into halftime.

After the break, Georgetown regained the lead when Thomas threw a deep touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Hassan Mahasin, putting the Hoyas back in front. A field goal by sophomore kicker Thomas Anderson extended the lead to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Bucknell, however, refused to back down. Dietrich led a quick response drive, finding junior wide receiver TJ Cadden on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-21. The Bison kept the pressure on, and after forcing a punt, senior kicker Matt Schearer hit a 27-yard field goal to tie the game 24-24 with under five minutes remaining.

Just when the game seemed destined for overtime, Georgetown’s defense made the play of the day. Senior linebacker Naiteitei Mose intercepted Dietrich near midfield and raced down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. After a brief review, the score stood. Bucknell’s last-ditch drive failed, sealing the 31-24 win for the Hoyas.

The broadcast crew called it a “gut-punch loss” for Bucknell, and the description fit. The Bison had fought back from two scores down, only to lose on a costly turnover. Dietrich kept Bucknell in the game for long stretches, but his interception would prove to be the deciding play of the game.

For Georgetown, the win reflected resilience and maturity. The Hoyas’ balanced offense and opportunistic defense won another close game against a tough opponent. The team has now beaten Bucknell three straight times, its longest streak in the series since a three-win streak from 1936-1939.

With the win, Georgetown extended its winning streak to three games. The Hoyas will next travel to face Lehigh University in another key Patriot League matchup on November 1.