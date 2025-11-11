Bulldog defeated by a Spider: Georgetown football’s loss to Richmond

On Saturday, November 8, the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2, 2-3, Patriot League) fell to the University of Richmond Spiders (6-4, 3-3, Patriot League) 31-24 at home on Cooper Field. The Hoyas put up a good fight and maintained the lead until a push in the final quarter by the Spiders led to their eventual overtake.

While Richmond made it on the scoreboard first with a field goal on their first drive of the game, it was their only score of the quarter. The Hoyas answered with a 26-yard reception from senior wide receiver and Tonight Show feature Jimmy Kibble that brought the team to the two-yard line. Sophomore running back Savion Hart finished the drive with a touchdown to bring the score to 7-3 Hoyas. Livening up the game, on the very next drive, junior wide receiver Jayvin Pyle-Thompson tackled the Richmond punter, and the Hoyas recovered the fumble at the 14-yard line. The Hoyas were able to convert again as Kibble caught a pass in the end zone, ending the quarter with Georgetown up 14-3.

Unfortunately, the momentum did not carry over into the second quarter. The Spiders scored a touchdown on their first drive of the quarter. After that, the quarter remained scoreless with a score of 14-10 going into halftime.

The third quarter started with a bang. The Hoyas matched the Spiders’ energy by scoring on their first drive. Even better, it came from a 60-yard run from Hart, who was clearly trying to get Georgetown back on the Play of the Week rankings. Georgetown held off Richmond until the end of the quarter when they matched the Hoyas’ touchdown, bringing the score to 21-17, with Georgetown still in the lead.

The final quarter was where the Hoyas fell apart. After a long touchdown pass, the Spiders took the lead early in the quarter. While Georgetown’s sophomore kicker Thomas Anderson made a field goal to tie the game, Richmond scored a final touchdown in the last three minutes, bringing the score to 31-24, and ultimately sealing the victory for the Spiders. While the game, score-wise, remained close throughout, the less visible stats paint a story of Richmond domination throughout. The Spiders beat the Hoyas in passing yards, rushing yards, and had fewer penalties. While they had the ball less, they were able to convert fewer minutes into more points on the board. The Spiders were faster and cleaner, able to finish the job when it mattered. The Hoyas did have several highlights, most notably from Savion Hart, who finished with 128 total yards, two touchdowns, and an impressive 60-yard run. Hart is a play-maker game after game for the Hoyas, and Saturday was no exception. The trio of Hart, Kibble, and senior quarterback Dez Thomas II is critical for the Hoyas in every game and will continue to be so going forward.

This loss will hopefully not be indicative of the rest of the football season for the Hoyas, although it is looking that way. Similar to this Saturday’s game, the Hoyas began this season on a roll, maintaining a winning record until this matchup against Richmond. The next two games for the Hoyas will undoubtedly prove to be a challenge and may resemble the final quarter of this game. To ensure that this does not happen, the Hoyas will primarily need to maintain a consistent level of play throughout the entire game, improving rather than devolving. This is one of several games now where the Hoyas have fumbled a significant lead.. Consistency throughout the game will be key for the Hoyas: if they can play like a first-quarter team in the fourth quarter, hopes should remain high for the final two games.

The Hoyas play again this Saturday, November 15, at home on Cooper Field against another Patriot League opponent, Fordham University. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and the Hoyas hope to regain their winning record.