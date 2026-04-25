Hoyas team captain and starting senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) on April 25 following the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Kibble, who came to the Hoyas as a freshman from Loudon County High School in Loudon County, Virginia, played all four years of his collegiate career at Georgetown. During his senior season, the team captain started all 12 games and was named to the Patriot League All-Conference First Team. He led the Hoyas and was second in the Patriot League with 63 receptions for 1002 yards, recording the fourth-most career receiving yards in Georgetown history with 2593 yards.

As a UDFA, Kibble will join New England’s 99-man preseason roster and compete in rookie camp and training camp for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.

Kibble is the first Hoya football player to sign a free agent contract with an NFL team since 2020, and only the fifth since 2007. The last Georgetown player to play in an NFL game was Jim Ricca (SFS ’51) in 1956.