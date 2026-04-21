Former Georgetown junior guard Malik Mack announced to On3 that he has committed to BIG EAST rival Providence College on Tuesday, April 21. This comes just less than a month after Mack told On3 he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Mack joined the Hoyas ahead of the 2024–25 season after spending his freshman year at Harvard University. During his two seasons with Georgetown University, Mack averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Mack was the team’s second-leading scorer this season behind KJ Lewis, averaging 13.6 points per game. He earned Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll recognition on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9.

The transfer is notable as Mack will now play at the former program of Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley, who left Providence for Georgetown in 2023. Cooley’s departure from Providence was one of the most high-profile coaching moves in recent BIG EAST history and drew strong reactions from Providence fans and alumni.

Mack’s decision to transfer to Providence places a key Georgetown contributor at the program Cooley left behind, making him one of ten Georgetown players to transfer this offseason.