Georgetown senior center Vince Iwuchukwu will seek fifth year of eligibility and enter transfer portal

Senior center Vince Iwuchukwu will be the latest Georgetown men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports reported today on X. Iwuchukwu will need a waiver for a fifth year of eligibility to play college basketball, but the seven-foot-one big man has decided to transfer to use his potential additional year.

Iwuchukwu transferred to Georgetown after a two-year stint at the University of Southern California and a single season at St. John’s University. He emerged as one of the Hoyas’ most important players this year, averaging 11.6 points per game and leading the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. Iwuchukwu missed 10 games this season due to a scheduled medical procedure, but came back to put in impactful performances, willing the Hoyas (16-18, 6-14 BIG EAST) past the DePaul Blue Demons (16-16, 8-12 BIG EAST) in the first round of the BIG EAST Tournament.

This announcement sees Iwuchukwu join nine other players from this year’s team in hitting the transfer portal. The only players who have decided to return to the team are sophomore forward Caleb Williams, sophomore guard Kayvaun Mulready, and freshman guard Gabriel Landeira— sophomore center Julius Halaifonua announced he would return on April 6, but CBS Sports reported on April 11 that he entered the portal. Two junior guards, Elmarko Jackson from Kansas University and Jaland Lowe from the University of Kentucky have committed to come to Georgetown. and Head Coach Ed Cooley will need to do significant work to replace this outgoing class in preparation for his fourth season at the helm of the team.