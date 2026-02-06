How to become a Seattle sports fan

As we approach Super Bowl LX, Hoyas are divided about who to support this Sunday. Whether you’re a committed Patriots hater, just happy the Chiefs aren’t back again, or mostly watching for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, welcome to my guide to rooting for the Seattle Seahawks.

Find a fellow fan

As one of the least qualified Seattleites to write this article, I’ll be the first to tell you it’s important to have an athletic advisor. I was lucky to grow up down the hall from two of Seattle sports’ biggest fans: my older brothers. Their commitment proved the importance of finding a true Seahawks fan to cheer alongside. Though Pacific Northwesterners are rare on this campus, look for anyone wearing a puffer instead of a trench coat during snowmageddon, or who just generally seems waterproofed.

Realize it’s heaven-sent

Given my limited football knowledge, I’ll offer you the mystical coincidence I’ve been toting around: the Seahawks are blessed by the Vatican. Crazy as it may sound, it’s statistically supported. With the election of the last three popes—Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, Pope Francis in 2013, and now Pope Leo XIV—the Seahawks have reached the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Bears fans (or should I say, the Bad News Bears), Seattle has been blessed for over two decades, which seems to supersede Pope Leo XIV’s Chicago roots. I just wish this could somehow count towards my Theology requirement.

Debunk the “Seattle Freeze”

Whether or not you believe in the Seattle Freeze—the idea that Seattle natives and long-time residents turn a cold shoulder to eager-eyed transplants—the trend does not hold true for fanhood: we’ll take all the fans we can get. What’s more, Seattle sports teams often cheer each other on, like the Kraken wearing Seahawks merch ahead of the NFC Championship, or the Seahawks performing the Mariners’ signature celebration as an emblem of support for the Mariners’ World Series run this year.

Snack on a Seattle dog

If you’re hunting for a Super Bowl snack, look no further than the city’s unique take on a hot dog. While cream cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños may seem like an odd combination, and I’m not sure any Chicago native can bless this one, they’re a Seattle staple. The best dogs I’ve had are all within a block of the Seahawks’ Lumen Field, but, spare a flight to Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, your best bet is a trek to Trader Joe’s for a homemade recreation. Or, hope that hot dog day at Leo’s is this Sunday and awkwardly ask if there’s leftover cream cheese from breakfast.

Grab your green & blue

With this quick turnaround, it will be a bit challenging to source authentic Seahawks gear. Luckily, both Hoyas and Hawks alike wear blue, so all you’ll need to source is some neon green. In a pinch, you could always scavenge for a green apple, steal a swivel chair from the HFSC, or lean into the outdoorsiness of it all and get some grass from the lawn. Whether you’re cheering from Georgetown Program Board’s watch party or the comfort of your dorm, just avoid wearing the Patriots’ signature red or going to the Patriots-supporting MedStar Dunkin’.

Discover Washington’s WAGs

If you’re still attached to the Patriots because of Ann Michael Maye—wife of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and, more importantly, TikTok-viral influencer known for her 25 days of Bakemas—the Seahawks have plenty of WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of their own. From tech executive Katie Hoofnagle and Division I basketball player Raven Johnson to the iconically stylish Naomi Oluwatimi and local realtor Reese Therrell, there are plenty of icons to look out for on the sidelines.

Learn the lore

Now that you’re ready to join the 12s, it’s probably time to figure out what exactly a “12” is. According to the official Seahawks website, the fans aren’t merely spectators: they’re part of the team—the 12th man on the field. Their noise, energy, and distractions give the Seahawks a 12-on-11 advantage. This tradition runs deep. In 1984, the Seahawks became the first professional sports team to retire a jersey for their fans, which is hoisted everywhere: above Lumen Field, in local bars, on top of the Space Needle, and even westbound on I-90.

And the logo’s history

Ahead of the Seahawks’ last Super Bowl appearance in 2015, Seattle’s Burke Museum uncovered the logo’s connection to a transformation mask created by the Kwakwaka‘wakw people of the Pacific Northwest coast. Now on loan to the museum, it serves as a powerful reminder that Seahawks history is larger than just football.

Get loud(er)

The Seahawks’ home stadium is one of the most challenging atmospheres to play in, and it’s no accident. The stadium was designed to maximize crowd noise through a concentrated footprint, curved canopies that function as sound reflectors, and aluminum seats and concrete walls that amplify sound. The sound often becomes seismic: see the iconic 2011 “Beastquake” or 2013 Guinness World Record-breaking roar. Signs calling to get even “louder” can be found all around the stadium. Even during the recent NFC Finals against the Rams, a touchdown celebration outshook a nearby earthquake.

Stay for the long run

Congratulations, you have officially joined one of the best sports fandoms, at least for the weekend. Win or lose, hopefully you’ll stay for a while, and maybe even one day call the Evergreen State home. After all, being a Seattle sports fan means you’re in for the long run, mastering the patience to handle a two-decades-long playoffs drought, a stolen basketball team, and even this year’s epic—yet failed—Mariners World Series run. But you got here at a good time: the Seahawks are poised to avenge Seattle sports fans (now including you!) come Sunday.