In 2019, the Washington Nationals’ rags-to-riches run culminated in a World Series win, giving Nationals fans hope for a future of sustained success. Now, with the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season beginning tomorrow, Nationals fans find themselves asking a familiar question: when will that “future” finally arrive?

The franchise-altering 2021 trades of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers brought back a package of four prospects, highlighted by right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray. A year later, the Nats sent superstar Juan Soto to the Padres for five prospects, several of whom now play key roles on the field, including CJ Abrams at shortstop and James Wood in the outfield.

With these sweeping roster changes, a short-term decline was expected. What wasn’t anticipated was the lack of progress half a decade into the rebuild.

In the 2025 season, the Nationals returned to the bottom of the NL East, finishing 66–96 with an earned run average (ERA) of around 4.90 (bottom-third in MLB), meaning their pitching staff allowed roughly five runs per game.

Despite struggles on the mound, the Nationals are entering the 2026 season boasting a strong foundation of young position players, with a mix of seasoned starters and emerging major leaguers, including CJ Abrams, James Wood, Robert Hassell III, Jacob Young, and Dylan Crews.

But building a winning team requires more than just a promising lineup. Pitching has remained a persistent weakness for the Nats, with inconsistent starting performances, evidenced by Trevor Williams and Mitchell Parker both ending the season with ERAs between 5.50 and 6.50, and an unreliable bullpen holding the team back in the 2025 season.

Yet, instead of directly addressing these shortcomings, the Nationals looked to lean into the rebuild in the offseason, using left-handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore to do so. Coming off a 2025 season with a career-high in strikeouts, Gore remained an attractive trade asset despite his late-season injuries. Washington dealt him to the Rangers in a 5-for-1 package that brought back a massive haul of prospects, including first-round pick, 19-year-old power-hitter Gavin Fien. Rather than serving as a direct fix to the bullpen, this move reflects a continued long-term focus, prioritizing future depth and development over immediate stability.

These reforms extend beyond roster reconstruction. In October 2025, the Nationals welcomed Blake Butera as their new manager. At 33 years old, he is the youngest manager in the league. His hiring followed previous midseason firings that reflected a growing disconnect between staff and the organization’s long-term vision. This transition brought on a plethora of new, and significantly younger, voices to the Nats organization.

While this shift supplies a fresh, innovative energy and aligns with the team’s growing young core, it also introduces an added layer of transition at a time when consistency has been lacking. With a solid foundation of young talent interwoven throughout the starting lineup but lingering uncertainty in pitching and leadership, the 2026 season will be pivotal in determining whether this team is finally ready to take steps toward success or remain stagnant in a perpetual rebuild.

Projections for the Nationals’ 2026 season remain modest, with expectations in the 60–70 win range. The team will likely sit once again near the bottom of a highly competitive NL East, where multiple teams are built to contend for postseason runs. Still, with a promising wave of youthful talent both on and off the field developing, this season offers the team a chance to begin turning the vision of this rebuild into reality.

So, to all the hopeful Nationals fans who have been waiting for a historic run like that of the 2019 season, that future may not be here just yet. But for the first time in years, there’s reason to believe it’s moving in the right direction.

The Washington Nationals open the 2026 MLB regular season on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 26, at 2:20 p.m. EST. The Nationals’ home opener at Nationals Park is Friday, April 3, at 1:05 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers.