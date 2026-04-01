Yet another Hoya is entering the transfer portal—this time, it’s redshirt freshman Jayden Fort. He announced the news to @LeagueRDY, an X account following college sports and transfer portal news, on Wednesday, April 1. Despite the date, this isn’t an April Fool’s prank.

After redshirting the 2024-25 season, Fort played in all 34 games for the Hoyas in the 2025-26 season, averaging 13.7 minutes and 3.3 points per game. His career-best game came in December against Coppin State, where he earned 15 points, three blocks, and two assists, playing for 32 minutes of the game.

Fort becomes the fourth Hoya men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal following the season, joining the trio of junior guards KJ Lewis, Malik Mack, and Deshawn Harris-Smith.

Fort has not yet made a public statement on his decision to transfer.