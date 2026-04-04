Hoya sophomore forward Isaiah Abraham is set to enter the transfer portal, he told On3, a college sports outlet, on Saturday, April 4. Abraham becomes the fifth Georgetown men’s basketball player from their 2025-26 rotation to enter the portal this offseason, joining notable junior guards Malik Mack and KJ Lewis.

Abraham transferred to Georgetown from UConn last offseason and appeared in 33 games for the Hoyas this year. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a four-star recruit out of high school, ranked No. 64 overall and No. 21 among small forwards in the 2024 recruiting class.

Abraham has not made an official statement on the announcement.

Junior guard Hashem Asadallah also announced his decision to transfer Saturday via the Instagram account @transferportalupdates.

Asadallah joined Georgetown from Kuwait as a freshman. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists at the FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2022 in Qatar.

Asadallah did not appear in any games during the 23-24 season or this past season. He appeared in five games in the 24-25 season, averaging 1.5 minutes per game.

With six players now in the portal and additional departures expected due to graduation, Georgetown is undergoing significant roster turnover as head coach Ed Cooley enters his fourth season leading the program.





