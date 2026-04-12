Robyn and I are having a Sexistential crisis

Pop music has a PR problem when it comes to motherhood. Women are expected to either freeze themselves in amber—forever young, forever 21—or pivot into something softer and more respectable.

But Robyn has never been particularly interested in respectability. If anything, she’s spent the last two decades experimenting with sound and refining a very specific skill set: how to insist, against all evidence, that you will be fine, if only because the beat says so.

That’s always been Robyn’s trick, ever since “Dancing on my Own.” She soundtracks heartbreak the same way she choreographs it. She gives the listener a script: stand in the corner, watch them kiss, keep moving anyway. On her 2010 album Body Talk, that script became codified: misery is distilled, ecstasy is weaponized, and thus, sadness is cured. It’s a formula she more or less perfected—one that has defined her career and, in many ways, answered the emotional questions her music kept returning to. Which raises a new one: what comes next?

Robyn seems to have an answer, and the answer is her new album. Sexistential (2026) is, ostensibly, a little ridiculous. Robyn is 46, a new mother, and deeply uninterested in pretending that life exists in disparate categories of desire and responsibility. This thesis keeps Sexistential from reading as a pivot and instead reframes it as an expansion. Everything is included, and nothing is smoothed over.

This includes the parts that many would consider embarrassing. On the title track, she deadpans about the logistics of undergoing IVF treatment. There’s a joke about Adam Driver as a dream sperm donor (confused, briefly, for Adam Sandler in the film You Don’t Mess With The Zohan). And then in the chorus, she delivers “I like to go out, wear something nice, and push,” flattening the distance between sex, nightlife, and labor into a single, absurd gesture. The record is full of lines that should make you cringe but don’t. Or worse, they do, but you keep on dancing. That tension between sincerity and absurdity is where the album is located; that tension is where it thrives.

Sonically, this is her most overt return to Body Talk-era maximalism since, well, Body Talk. The synths are back to chattering, and the bass feels like it’s thinking for you. You can practically hear the decades-long shorthand between Robyn and songwriter-producer Klas Åhlund in the way these songs move. They’re tight and efficient but just loose enough to feel human.

“Really Real” opens the album with one of her most brutal premises: realizing mid-sex that you’re no longer in love, that “you’re mid-performance, [and] I’m planning my escape.” It’s not dramatic, and there’s no crescendo. There’s only recognition and interrogation. “I want to swallow, but it ain’t the same / this is how it feels, is it really real?” What she’s asking between the lines is less “is this real?” and more “how long has this been unreal?”—a realization that arrives too late to change anything.

Robyn has always been skilled at taking a microscopic emotional shift and making it feel like a tectonic event. But Sexistential complicates that formula by juxtaposing desire with creation. Motherhood, and its increasing presence throughout pop, tends to be framed as either sacred or catastrophic. Robyn does neither. On “Blow My Mind,” a track originally released on her third studio album that has now been re-recorded, she discusses intimacy with her son in language that deliberately resists categorization, singing “lemme just crush your scrumptious little face.” It’s a little disorienting, but that is the point. This is an album about bodies doing things bodies are not supposed to do cleanly.

The production mirrors that deliberate messiness. There are radio dial glitches, disembodied robot voices, and musical artifacts that feel tactile, like the listener could reach out and grab them. On the album’s lead single, “Dopamine,” she literalizes this concept to the point of absurdity, turning the word itself into a rhythmic anchor. The synths swell toward combustion, but never explode, before the melody sinks again. The sonic restraint demonstrated here is intentional. If Robyn wanted to commit, she would.



“Talk to Me,” her collaboration with producer Max Martin, is a bold example of this commitment and perhaps the most traditional Robyn moment on the album: a sleek, wistful dance track that sneaks emotional devastation into a perfectly engineered hook. It’s about phone sex, yes, but it’s also about distance, about the humiliating specificity of wanting someone to stay on the line just a little longer. “Won’t you talk to me till I’ve arrived?” she asks.

If the top half of the album is about expansion—new identities, new desires, new absurdities—the latter half narrows, and the stakes creep back in. The loneliness returns, but altered. “Into the Sun” closes the album by pushing her favorite metaphor (movement, escape, propulsion) to its logical extreme. She casts herself as an astronaut, her body a machine and her trajectory self-determined, asking “did you really think I wouldn’t go all the way?” Going all the way, in Robyn’s world, has always meant ending up alone. The difference now is that she doesn’t seem particularly bothered. That’s what makes Sexistential feel like such a subtle but significant shift in her discography. Earlier Robyn songs asked for connection even when they pretended not to. These songs don’t ask; rather, they observe, they shrug, and fittingly, they keep moving, blind to any sense of connection.

If Body Talk taught us how to survive heartbreak, Sexistential asks a quieter, stranger question: what happens when survival stops being the goal? What if you just… live there? In the mess, in the wanting, in the weird overlap between sex and sadness and joy and whatever the hell else your body decides to do next?

It’s not always flattering. But it is, in its own way, freeing. And if Robyn has proven anything over the last two decades, it’s that freedom is always better with a beat.

Voices Choices: “Dopamine,” “Talk to Me,” “Sucker For Love”